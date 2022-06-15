First part of £650 cost-of-living payment to be paid from 14 July

The first instalment of the £650 for qualifying low income households in Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will land in bank accounts from 14 July 2022, continuing to the end of the month, the Uk government has said.

The payment will be made in two lump sums – the first from July 2022, the second in the Autumn. These lump sums will be delivered in two slightly different payments of £326 and £324.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Thérèse Coffey said:

“With millions of the lowest-income households soon seeing the first of two cash instalments land into their bank accounts, we are taking action to directly help families with the cost of living.”

“This one-off payment totalling £650 is part of our £37 billion cost of living support package that will put an extra £1,200 into the pockets of those most in need.”

Support includes the direct payment of £650 for over 8 million households on benefits, a separate £300 payment for pensioners, and a £150 payment for disabled people, which can be paid on top of the £650 payment.

This is on top of £400 for all households to help with energy bills, and an extra £150 for properties in Council Tax bands A-D, meaning millions of the lowest-income households will receive at least £1,200 in support this year