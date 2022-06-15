Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 15th Jun 2022

Updated: Wed 15th Jun

First part of £650 cost-of-living payment to be paid from 14 July

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The first instalment of the £650 for qualifying low income households in Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will land in bank accounts from 14 July 2022, continuing to the end of the month, the Uk government has said.

The payment will be made in two lump sums – the first from July 2022, the second in the Autumn.

These lump sums will be delivered in two slightly different payments of £326 and £324.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Thérèse Coffey said:

“With millions of the lowest-income households soon seeing the first of two cash instalments land into their bank accounts, we are taking action to directly help families with the cost of living.”

“This one-off payment totalling £650 is part of our £37 billion cost of living support package that will put an extra £1,200 into the pockets of those most in need.”

Support includes the direct payment of £650 for over 8 million households on benefits, a separate £300 payment for pensioners, and a £150 payment for disabled people, which can be paid on top of the £650 payment.

This is on top of £400 for all households to help with energy bills, and an extra £150 for properties in Council Tax bands A-D, meaning millions of the lowest-income households will receive at least £1,200 in support this year



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Construction work underway on ClywdAlyn’s 100 home development in Garden City

News

Workforce crisis in social care resulting in delays to discharging patients from hospital

News

Call for action after North Wales passengers forced to squeeze onto packed train

News

Used cooking oil being targeted by thieves in Flintshire

News

Warning over WhatApp scam that claims to be giving away free Heineken for Fathers Day

News

Welsh Government unveils ambitious plan to eliminate new HIV infections and end stigma in Wales

News

Flint Community Fridge goes from strength to strength and is now looking for new volunteers

News

Police appeal for help in finding missing man from Chester last seen on Monday

News

Warning of long delays on A55 from Broughton to Chester due to roadworks

News





Read 449,094 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn