Posted: Mon 21st Feb 2022

Updated: Mon 21st Feb

First opportunity to shape how north Wales communities could benefit from Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm

Individuals and organisations from across north Wales are being invited to help shape how the region’s communities can share the benefits of the Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm.

Awel y Môr, which translates as “sea breeze”, is being brought forward as a sister project to the Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind  Farm.

Having completed a statutory consultation on the project in late 2021, the project team is now looking to hear views on how to shape and administer  the community benefits package.

Tamsyn Rowe, Awel y Môr project manager, believes hearing a range of perspectives is key to ensuring the region takes full advantage of the benefits provided by renewable energy schemes.

“RWE has deep roots here in north Wales: we have invested in the region significantly in recent years, both in terms of our workforce in Mostyn, but also with developments like Gwynt y Môr and Clocaenog, and their respective community benefits packages,” she said.

“We know from experience in establishing this element of a project requires careful preparation informed by equally careful listening.

Tamsyn Rowe, Awel y Môr project manager

“This consultation offers us the opportunity to find new ways of supporting local communities compared with other similar schemes in north Wales, as the project itself continues its own journey.

“Over the next six weeks, we will be seeking responses on how the project could best offer support, plus its guiding principles and what it should target.

“As well as liaising with Welsh Government, local authorities, community and town councils and the voluntary sector directly, we will also be looking to hear from individuals, there are many ways to get involved including an online questionnaire.”

The consultation, which runs from February 21 to  April 4, can be found here https://awelymor.cymru/the-community/.

RWE, one of the world’s leading renewables businesses, is developing Awel y Môr on behalf of itself and partners.

Offshore wind is one of the UK’s biggest growth industries and the Awel y Môr scheme will help ensure north Wales receives further investment in this area, bringing significant jobs and supply chain opportunities to the local economy.

During construction, Awel y Môr’s sister project, Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm, invested £90M into Welsh businesses.

Information on the development of the project itself can be found on the website – www.awelymor.cymru



