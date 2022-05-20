‘First of its kind’ airship with views of Moel Famau and Liverpool set to fly above Rhyl

A brand new “worlds-first” sight-seeing experience is coming to the North Wales coast this summer.

Wales-based adventure company Zip World will soon be flying high above Rhyl, with the introduction of their 20th adventure, Skyflyer.

Launching as a flagship attraction at the new Zip World Rhyl site, the airship, located along the beachfront, will give 360 degree views of the region’s coastline.

Visitors will be elevated 400ft in the air to soak up the panoramic views of the stunning North Wales coast and beyond.

Zip World says the blimp-style airship is the “latest ground-breaking innovation in the arena of adventure activity attractions and is the first of its kind in the world.”

The attraction has been designed to be accessible to all, including wheel-chair users and features other disability-support equipment.

Zip World owner and president Sean Taylor said: “It’s an exciting time for Zip World, opening our fourth site in north Wales and bringing adventure to the ever-growing town of Rhyl.”

“The North Wales coastline boasts some of the best views in the country so we couldn’t have picked a better location to be the home of a worlds-first sight-seeing experience.”

“Skyflyer will be a chance for people of all ages and abilities to sit back and enjoy panoramic views from above in a relaxed atmosphere.”

“It also marks an exciting time for Zip World, with the opening of our fifth site in Wales. We can’t to create more unforgettable experiences for the whole family in Rhyl.”

Zip World Rhyl will join Zip World’s three sites in North Wales, and one in South Wales.

Best known for the world’s fastest zip line in Penrhyn Quarry, which reaches speeds of 100mph.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said:

“Following the success of all the company investments in Rhyl, we are thrilled to be working in partnership with such a highly regarded brand as Zip World to deliver this new attraction and hospitality offer next door to the Rhyl pavilion.

“This is a fantastic new partnership and a great endorsement for the strength of the brands working together.

“Attracting a brand such as Zip World truly demonstrates Rhyl is the up-and-coming destination, and the place to invest.

“Reaching from Moel Famau, to the Great Orme in Llandudno, all the way to Liverpool and Ireland on a clear day, this experience is one not to be missed for couples, families, day-trippers and holiday-makers.

“We cannot wait for visitors to experience Skyflyer, taking off from Rhyl this Summer!”

With plenty of parking nearby, and a plethora of shops, entertainment and food and beverage outlets in Rhyl itself, this is the perfect way to lose a couple of hours, whether visitors are local or from afar.

Skyflyer will be open from the 6th July, and will be joined on-site by Big Red, a mini zip line perfect for families.

Tickets are on sale via the Zip World website