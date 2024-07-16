First Minister Vaughan Gething resigns

Vaughan Gething has resigned as first minister of Wales.

It comes following a series of ministerial resignations today aimed at forcing Mr. Gething to step down.

Jeremy Miles, Mick Antoniw, Julie James, and Lesley Griffiths have all submitted their letters of resignation to First Minister Vaughan Gething, citing a lack of confidence in his leadership.

Mr. Gething has been under huge pressure throughout his short tenure due to donations he received for his leadership campaign from a businessman convicted of an environmental crime for dumping waste on a conservation site.

Last month, he lost a confidence vote in his leadership but refused to step down as First Minister.

The First Minister’s resignations comes after just four months in the job.

He will “begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister”

In a statement, he said: