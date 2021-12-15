“First come first served – until supplies run out” pop up vaccine centre opens for one day in Mold today

A ‘first come first served’ pop up vaccine centre will open in Mold today – Wednesday 15 December 2021- for one day only.

No appointment will be needed for a jab be it first, second or booster.

The pop-up vaccine centre will be operating on the Ground Floor of the Daniel Owen Centre in Mold between 9.15am and 2.45pm or “until supplies run out.”

MOLD POP-UP VACCINATION CENTRE TODAY – Wednesday 15 December 2021 – 9.15am to 2.45pm Ground Floor Daniel Owen Centre No appointment needed – first come first served until supplies run out pic.twitter.com/zLTMhGpUrn — Flintshire Council (@FlintshireCC) December 15, 2021

Increasing the booster rollout “is now the number one priority for the NHS” – Health Minister Eluned Morgan said on Tuesday.

During a press conference, she said: “We’ve been working with health boards since the weekend to make changes to the vaccination program to go further and to go faster. And this will mean the focus of the NHS will need to shift towards vaccinating people for a short time.”

The Welsh Government has set a target of all eligible adults being offered an appointment for a booster jab by the end of December.

Urgent plans are being put in place to further accelerate the booster programme as “new evidence has emerged showing two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are not enough to offer protection against the new omicron variant.”

“But the booster dose is vital in improving protection against the fast-moving variant.” First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Monday.

The health board in North Wales will need to administer around 215,000 additional COVID-19 vaccinations in just 17 days to reach the ambitious target set out by the Welsh Government.

“The logistics involved in more than tripling our current vaccination rate are extremely challenging, but we are confident that we can make booster jabs available to all eligible adults in North Wales by December 31st.”

“We are working incredibly hard behind the scenes to make this happen – but we need time to put the necessary building blocks in place.” A spokesperson said.

How to get your booster

While some details still need to be worked through, this is how people can expect to access their booster vaccine:

If you’ve not yet been invited you will soon be able to book online or attend a drop in clinic (further details to follow soon). Some people may be invited directly by their GP practice or community pharmacy – but we urge people not to phone up to enquire about appointments at this time.

If you already have an appointment in December please keep to it. Don’t contact us to rearrange as this slows down our efforts to protect others.

If you have already been invited to an appointment in January, we will contact you soon to invite you to book an appointment online during December.

If you are housebound there is no need to contact us. We already have your details and are working as quickly as we can to get to you before the end of December.

How to access a first or second dose for all eligible age groups

Its never too late to come forward for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – even if you turned it down when it was first offered.

You will soon be able to book first and second doses online.

We will also have walk-in opportunities and we’ll publicise these online and in the local media wherever possible.

We will provide a further update tomorrow. Please don’t contact the health board or your GP Practice to try and book an appointment as we won’t be able to book you in any sooner.

Thank you for your patience, support and understanding.