Posted: Tue 11th Oct 2022

Updated: Tue 11th Oct

Fancy taking to the road? If you are unemployed you could get free HGV training

Aspiring truckers in Flintshire are being given the opportunity to find out more about a scheme to help them train as an HGV driver.

To become a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver, you need a professional driving qualification called the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC).

If you are currently unemployed and claiming benefits you may be eligible for the training initiative with Road to Logistics which gives the opportunity to obtain an HGV Driver Licence with a guaranteed interview with one of our employer partners.

An information event is taking place on on Wednesday morning, (October 12th) at Connah’s Quay Civic Centre.

People will have the opportunity to apply for a place on the 5-week training programme which will include; Driver CPC qualification; Health and Safety Qualification; Employability and sector awareness training.

There is a shortage of  HGV drivers in the UK which has made it difficult for Welsh businesses to move goods.

Last year at the height of a ‘driver shortage crisis’ supermarket shelves were left empty, there were fuel shortages and disruption to cross-border trade.

Both the UK and Welsh governments have been working to address the shortage of drivers.

Skills and training are two areas where both governments have been able to intervene.

Full details on Wednesday’s information event can be seen below:

 

