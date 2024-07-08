Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 8th Jul 2024

Family of 27 year old dad of two killed in Queensferry motorcycle collision pay tribute to him

The family of the motorcyclist who died following a road traffic collision in Queensferry have paid tribute to him.

Barrie Wardle was 27 years old and came from the Sealand area.

His family have paid the following tribute to him:

My darling son Barrie, brother.

The years we had together were so precious. You gave me, your brother, and your sister so much love and joy. You knew how to make us laugh and cry, but nothing got you down for too long.

You turned into an intelligent and strong-minded person who I was proud to call my son. You had a very cheeky side to you and would make me jump with some of the things you did.

You have been taken from us way too soon, but the love we have for you will only get stronger. A hole has been left in our hearts.

My life partner Barrie. You were a loving, devoted Dad to Riley, aged 7, and Jaxon, aged 3.

You were also devoted to our dog, Bella. You have been taken far too soon. Our home isn’t the same without you; you will be greatly missed.

You were very much a hands-on Dad and were a great support to us as we worked together to make our boys’ lives happy and loving.

You were a great friend to many people across the world and always loved to pass on new things you had learnt and always lit the room up with your joy of knowledge.

You had so much passion for motorbikes, fishing, learning German, and teaching Bella commands in that language!

All our family and friends will ensure your memory lives on and is forever spoken about. We will ensure his children never forget him and, through our memories, inspire them in their future lives.

You will forever be loved and missed so, so much.

As a family, we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who was there that day, who stopped and helped all they could, and to all the witnesses that have come forward to help with the ongoing investigations.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision which happened on the B5129 roundabout near Asda, beneath the A494, involving a heavy goods vehicle and a black motorcycle shortly before 4 pm on Monday, June 24th.

The emergency services attended. “However, despite their best efforts, sadly Mr Wardle was pronounced dead at the scene,” a North Wales Roads Policing spoke said.

Anybody with information who has yet to speak to police is urged to contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit via the live webchat on the website, or by calling 101, quoting reference number 24000556888.

