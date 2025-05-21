Fake ID concerns raised at South Flintshire Pubwatch

Several pubs across South Flintshire have taken action following concerns about the misuse of Citizen Cards and disruptive individuals, raised during this month’s Pubwatch meeting.

Held for venues in Mold, Buckley and the surrounding area, the May 2025 session led to four people being identified for bans from multiple premises.

Letters notifying them of their bans will be issued in the coming days.

Participants also raised concerns over fake or misused Citizen Cards being presented as ID, prompting some venues to stop accepting them altogether.

Although Citizen Cards are officially recognised by the Home Office as valid proof of age, members reported multiple incidents involving counterfeit cards or cards used by someone other than their rightful owner.

Police reminded attendees that using someone else’s ID is a criminal offence, and urged licensees to use the government’s app to verify ID authenticity.

Venues also pledged to continue conducting thorough checks to maintain legal and safety standards.

This month’s meeting was attended by representatives from a wide range of local pubs and security services, including No.32, Red Lion, Y Pentan, Black Lion, White Lion, The Blue Bell, Ruthin Castle, The Beer Lab, DMS Security, The Griffin (Mold and Mynydd Isa), Ewloe Sports and Social Club, Wetherspoons/Gold Cape, and Horse and Jockey.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Attempting to use ID belonging to another person is an offence, and our local premises are taking it seriously. With the support of the government’s ID verification app, venues will continue to carry out rigorous checks to make sure IDs are genuine and used correctly.”