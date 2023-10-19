Explore the chilling legends of Wepre Park on a special self-led trail
Wepre Park will transform into a hub of spine-tingling tales and ghostly legends as Flintshire Countryside Service invites the public for a special night-time adventure.
The “Goosebumps at Wepre Park” event on Sunday, October 29 promises a self-led trail where participants can dive deep into the park’s mysteries and uncover the hair-raising legends that have haunted it for generations.
Set against the backdrop of the park’s natural beauty, this event promises a mix of thrill and enchantment.
While the trail is steeped in eerie legends, it’s designed to be family-friendly.
Wepre Woods is a site of numerous legends, notably that of ‘Nora the Nun’ who, one paranormal investigator believes could be Gwenllian, the last Princess of Wales.
Historical sources note Gwenllian was the only child of the last Prince of Wales, Llywelyn ap Gruffydd. After her parents’ demise, she was confined in a Lincolnshire priory by Edward I due to her significant royal lineage, which posed a potential threat.
Gwenllian’s spirit might be visiting places she has emotional connections to, including Ewloe Castle, built by her father.
Lasting approximately an hour, the trail provides an excellent opportunity for families to bond over shared experiences and perhaps, shared goosebumps.
Entry details are as follows:
- Adults (16 and above) and Children (aged 4 to 16) are charged at £4.00. Notably, children in this age bracket must be accompanied by an adult during the trail.
- The entry ticket is non-refundable and participants are requested to check and adhere to their ticket timings, as entry will be granted based on the stipulated time slot.
- For families with toddlers, children aged 3 and under can join the trail free of charge.
The event organisers have one essential piece of advice: Bring a torch.
As participants venture into Wepre after dark, a torch will be a handy companion to navigate the park and uncover its secrets.
Those interested in this dark adventure can find more details on the location, refund policy, and event particulars on the official event page.
But remember, no entry will be permitted without a prepaid ticket, so ensure you book in advance for an evening of chilling tales and unforgettable memories.
Click here to book: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/arswyd-parc-gwepra-goosebumps-at-wepre-park-tickets-719036787387
