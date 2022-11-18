Every household in Wales being offered a free tree – here is where you can get yours in Flintshire

Every household in Wales is being offered a tree, free of charge, as part of a plan to help fight climate change.

Over 50 collection hubs facilitated by Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales, are set to open their doors to the public from the 19th November.

Initially the Welsh Government gave away 5,000 trees in the first part of the My Tree Our Forest initiative in March.

Another 295,000 trees will be available on a first-come-first-served basis from Saturday 19 November until Monday 19 December.

Ten different species of native and broadleaf trees are available to choose from. These are: Hazel; Rowan; Hawthorn; Silver Birch; Crab Apple; Sessile Oak; Dogwood; Dog Rose; Field Maple; and Elder.

As well as sucking carbon from the air, improving our mental health and cleaning the air we breathe, broadleaf trees are a haven for birds and wildlife.

Members of the Welsh public are encouraged to collect a tree, free of charge, from a regional hub near them.

There are two hubs in Flintshire at Wepre Park and at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park, more details can be found on the map below by clicking on a tree icon.

On collection people will receive advice from trained volunteers on how to plant and care for their new tree.

Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters said:

“Trees are a lifeline to us and all of the amazing life that they support. Where would our birds, insects and animals be without them… where would we be without them?

“I want everyone in Wales to check out our website to find your nearest tree giveaway hub and pick up your free broadleaf tree from tomorrow. On site, our wonderful volunteers will be ready with their expert advice to help you choose the right tree for your space and situation.

“As COP27 draws to a close in Egypt, our continued Team Wales effort in fronting up to the climate and nature emergencies is essential.

“By growing a beautiful tree in your own backyard, you can kickstart your contribution and help grow a healthy and happy Wales for us and our future generations to benefit from.”

In order to become a Net Zero Wales by 2050, experts have advised that Wales must plant 86 million trees over the next decade.

“I would like to thank all involved at Coed Cadw for partnering with us to deliver this project and I look forward to seeing its impact on our environment.”

Natalie Buttriss, Director of Coed Cadw said:

“Trees have always offered simple and cost-effective solutions to the challenges we all face and through the My Tree Our Forest initiative, we hope to inspire people from all backgrounds, regions and walks of life to get involved, and as a result, feel more connected to the multiple benefits that trees can bring.”

As part of Wales Climate Week Flintshire County Council is supporting with a number of events happening throughout the week.

Monday 21 November 10 – 12pm – My Tree Our Forest tree hub – come and pick up your free tree from Wepre Park!

Tuesday 22 November – Launch of our Climate Change e-newsletter and webpages

Wednesday 23 November 10 – 12pm – My Tree, Our Forest tree hub – come and pick up your free tree from Wepre Park!

2 – 4pm – Energy saving advice drop-in session with our Domestic Energy Efficiency team, Woodside Close, Ewloe

Thursday 24 November 10 – 1pm – My Tree Our Forest tree hub – come and pick up your free tree from Greenfield Valley Heritage Park

Friday 25 November 10 – 12pm – Energy Saving advice drop-in session with our Domestic Energy Efficiency team, Elmwood Community Centre, Shotton.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, Councillor David Healey, said:

“Flintshire’s Climate Change Strategy was endorsed earlier this year and we are committed to tackling the climate emergency and a net zero Wales by 2050 as well as achieving our own well-being goals.

“As climate change and the environment are intrinsically linked, we will also deliver on our legal responsibilities to maintain and enhance biodiversity.”

For those unable to attend a hub to collect a tree, from the 21st of November, one can be ordered online and delivered to their door. Alternatively, a tree can be planted on their behalf, helping to grow a National Forest for Wales, home by home.

To find out where your local tree giveaway hub is please visit: woodlandtrust.org.uk/wales- giveaway

