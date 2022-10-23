Eurovision a ‘prime opportunity’ to promote North Wales to the world, say politicians

The MS for Clwyd South has urged the Welsh Government to use next year’s Eurovision Song Contest to promote North Wales to the world.

Liverpool was selected as the host location for the 2023 contest, with the grand final of the globally watched contest taking place in the Liverpool area on Saturday 13 May.

Although Ukrainian group “Kalush Orchestra” were crowned the winners of this year’s competition, it was announced last month that the 2023 competition would be held in the UK due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In its bid Liverpool said next year’s ceremony would reflect Ukrainian culture and music in their own unique way.

Clwyd South MS and former Economy Minister Ken Skates that the 2023 event in Liverpool ‘is a wonderful opportunity’ given its close proximity to the Welsh border.

During a Business Statement in the Senedd, Mr Skates raised the issue with Trefnydd and Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths.

He said: “I’m in no doubt that you’d agree that hosting Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool is fantastic news for the whole of Wales, but particularly for North Wales. I’d be very grateful for a statement on how the Welsh Government plans to promote North Wales and the whole of Wales at next year’s event.

“It is a wonderful opportunity, given how closely we work with partners on a cross-border basis, and might I suggest that the Minister for North Wales attends to promote North Wales at Eurovision 2023, along with excellent officials from the economy, major events and tourism teams?”

Ms Griffiths replied: “I think you make a really important point. The links between North Wales, and particularly north-east Wales, and the north-west of England are very important, and we know that people do travel to Liverpool, Manchester, and further afield, to see arts and culture events.

“Clearly, the Eurovision contest coming to Liverpool is very important. I will certainly ask the Deputy Minister for economy, who has responsibility for culture and arts, to update Members. I don’t think she’s had the opportunity to have discussions yet, but I’m sure she will be doing.”

After the plenary session, Mr Skates added: “I was really pleased when Eurovision was awarded to Liverpool. Obviously, it should be held in Ukraine, but I know Liverpool will do the event justice.

“We share close cross-border links with the major cities of north-west England, and next year’s event is a prime opportunity to once again proudly showcase North Wales to the world.”

