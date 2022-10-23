Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 23rd Oct 2022

Eurovision a ‘prime opportunity’ to promote North Wales to the world, say politicians

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

The MS for Clwyd South has urged the Welsh Government to use next year’s Eurovision Song Contest to promote North Wales to the world.

Liverpool was selected as the host location for the 2023 contest, with the grand final of the globally watched contest taking place in the Liverpool area on Saturday 13 May.

Although Ukrainian group “Kalush Orchestra” were crowned the winners of this year’s competition, it was announced last month that the 2023 competition would be held in the UK due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In its bid Liverpool said next year’s ceremony would reflect Ukrainian culture and music in their own unique way.

Clwyd South MS and former Economy Minister Ken Skates that the 2023 event in Liverpool ‘is a wonderful opportunity’ given its close proximity to the Welsh border.

During a Business Statement in the Senedd, Mr Skates raised the issue with Trefnydd and Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths.

He said: “I’m in no doubt that you’d agree that hosting Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool is fantastic news for the whole of Wales, but particularly for North Wales. I’d be very grateful for a statement on how the Welsh Government plans to promote North Wales and the whole of Wales at next year’s event.

“It is a wonderful opportunity, given how closely we work with partners on a cross-border basis, and might I suggest that the Minister for North Wales attends to promote North Wales at Eurovision 2023, along with excellent officials from the economy, major events and tourism teams?”

Ms Griffiths replied: “I think you make a really important point. The links between North Wales, and particularly north-east Wales, and the north-west of England are very important, and we know that people do travel to Liverpool, Manchester, and further afield, to see arts and culture events.

“Clearly, the Eurovision contest coming to Liverpool is very important. I will certainly ask the Deputy Minister for economy, who has responsibility for culture and arts, to update Members. I don’t think she’s had the opportunity to have discussions yet, but I’m sure she will be doing.”

After the plenary session, Mr Skates added: “I was really pleased when Eurovision was awarded to Liverpool. Obviously, it should be held in Ukraine, but I know Liverpool will do the event justice.

“We share close cross-border links with the major cities of north-west England, and next year’s event is a prime opportunity to once again proudly showcase North Wales to the world.”

Read Next

  • Flintshire Council backs awareness campaign as more struggling families turn to loan sharks
  • British Heart Foundation harnesses the nation’s listening habits on Spotify to teach lifesaving CPR
  • Charity urges people to support those living with dementia when the clocks change
  • Glyndwr University praised for its “excellent sports facilities”

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Flintshire Council backs awareness campaign as more struggling families turn to loan sharks

    News

    British Heart Foundation harnesses the nation’s listening habits on Spotify to teach lifesaving CPR

    News

    Charity urges people to support those living with dementia when the clocks change

    News

    Glyndwr University praised for its “excellent sports facilities”

    News

    Parc Adfer £230,000 ‘Community Benefit Fund’ now open for applications

    News

    Eligible groups urged to take up offer of covid booster amid signs of “possible autumn wave”

    News

    Asda 10% ‘Blue Light’ discount for NHS and emergency services in place until December 31

    News

    New law to help pregnant women and new parents stay in work

    News

    North Wales youngsters set sail for yacht race as part of Chief Constable’s Challenge

    News




    Read 460,317 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn