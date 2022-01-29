Essential resurfacing works on A55 in Flintshire will see evening traffic diverted through Flint and Holywell

Work to carry out essential carriageway resurfacing to both eastbound and westbound carriageways of the A55 between Jct 32 and Jct 33 will begin next week.

Sections of road, between Caerwys and Flint, will be closed from 7.30pm each night from Monday, January 31 to through to February 18.

The work has been brought forward by a number of weeks due to potential clashes with other projects on the A55, the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency (NMWTRA) has said.

A diversion route will be implemented with traffic being directed through Flint, Bagillt, Greenfield and Holywell.

Westbound – (31/01/2022 – 10/02/2022)

19:30 – 06:00 Full Westbound Closure between Jct 33 and Jct 32a.

Traffic will be diverted via A5119 Flint, A548 Bagillt, B5121 Greenfield, A5026 Holywell.

Eastbound – (10/02/2022 – 18/02/2022)

19:30 – 06:00 Full Eastbound Closure between Jct 31 and Jct 33.

Traffic will be diverted at A5026 Holywell, B5121 Greenfield, A548, Bagillt, A5119 Flint.

The works are being carried out overnight when traffic flows are historically lower to minimise disruption.

Holywell West Councillor, Paul Johnson said: “Residents might have noticed that yellow diversion signs have gone up along Holway Road and elsewhere nearby.”

“The diversions are needed because of a resurfacing and repair programme on the A55 at Halkyn, between Junction 32 (Pentre Halkyn) and Jct 33 (Northop) which will commence on the 31st January and finish on the 18th February.”

“The diversions will start at 7.30pm each night and finish the following morning at 6am.”

“The diversion will be through Flint and Bagillt along the Coast Road and in Holywell will be (eastbound) Holway Road past the Fire Station / Ysgol Gwenffrwd and B5121 New Road / Greenfield Street (Well Hill) and reverse for westbound.”

Cllr Johnson said: “The diversion will NOT affect Fron Park Road – except by the Fire Station Junction – or Halkyn Road.”

“I still have questions to clarify – such at the Fire Station junction and I will inform residents when I know.”

He said NMWTRA, “have placed advanced signage along the diversion routes to help to inform the public, and all information regarding the works are available on the Traffic Wales website and Twitter accounts.”

“In addition, mitigation signage will be erected along the diversion route to assist with driver behaviour during the closures.”

“The diversion route will be monitored and if required additional mitigation measures will be considered.”

Cllr Johnson said he made a complaint to NMWTRA because “a week’s notice is too short and on your behalf received an apology and explanation that unfortunately the works were been brought forward by a number of weeks due to potential clashes with other projects on the A55.”

“I am told every effort is being undertaken to ensure that the works are completed as soon as possible.” He said.