Environmental investigation launched after dead fish and eels discovered in Swinchiard Brook
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is currently investigating a pollution incident at Swinchiard Brook, Flintshire, following reports of dead fish and eels in the water.
The brook, which is sometimes historically referred to as the Flint Brook, is primarily fed by two streams originating from Halkyn Mountain: the Nant y Fflint and the Afon Conwy. It flows into the River Dee on the western side of Flint.
A spokesperson for NRW stated, “Our officers are investigating a pollution incident at Swinchiard Brook, Flintshire.”
“A number of dead fish and eels have been found and water samples have been taken.”
They further mentioned that they are “in contact with partners and will consider any necessary enforcement action.”
The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any signs of pollution immediately.
The spokesperson added, “Please report any pollution incidents by phoning 03000 65 3000.”
The causes of the pollution incident are yet to be ascertained.
Further updates are expected as the NRW continues its investigations in collaboration with local partners.
