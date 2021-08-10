Drugs, cash and ‘several vehicles’ seized in joint operation to tackle county lines drug gangs in Shotton

A quantity of drugs, cash and several vehicles were seized yesterday following a joint policing operation between North Wales and Merseyside Police.

The activity was part of ‘Project Medusa’ – a Merseyside Police led operation, set up to tackle County Lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation.

Officers worked together to undertake proactive patrols and stop searches in areas of Flintshire North to crack down on drug crime in the area.

A number of cars were stopped, and people searched, which resulted in three people being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Police say suspects were interviewed at the scene for possession offences, while another was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

A further three vehicles were seized after being driven with no insurance.

Sergeant Bethan Pritchard said: “Yesterday’s excellent action, alongside colleagues from Merseyside, shows our continued commitment to work with partners in other forces to crack down on County Lines.

“This recent activity came as part of the work we’re carrying out day in and day out to arrest those involved in this type of criminality.

“Project Medusa is dedicated to cutting County Lines and we will work with other forces to find those responsible and help those who may be exploited by organised crime groups.

“There is no place for them in north Wales.”

Shotton Community Beat Manager, PC Chris Wynne, added: “Yesterday was a further step in disrupting and pursuing offenders in Shotton.

“We remain committed in making North Wales a hostile environment for those who seek to engage in criminal activity.

“I urge anyone with any concerns to report them to North Wales Police.”

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

[File images]