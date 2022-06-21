Deeside.com > News Gwynedd

Posted: Tue 21st Jun 2022

Updated: Wed 22nd Jun

‘Don’t pee on the ground!’: Bangor Uni makes unusual plea to festival-goers ahead of Glastonbury weekend

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Ecologists at Bangor University are highlighting one simple thing that festival-goers can do for the environment this summer: use the loo.

Ahead of this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival, a lecturer has said there are several ways to be environmentally friendly whilst enjoying a music festival.

It could be through lift-sharing or using public transport, reducing single-use plastic and taking camping gear and litter home.

However, there’s another simple thing you can do, that can have huge environmental consequences.

People attending ‘greenfield’ festivals are being asked not to pee on the ground, as this can then seep into nearby rivers and streams. And it may not just be pee that’s being released into the environment.

Research by the north Wales university, using water samples downstream from the last Glastonbury Festival, found that some illicit drugs reached potentially environmentally damaging levels in the river flowing through the site, most likely due to people peeing in the area.

Dr Christian Dunn, who led the research, said: “Some people at festivals take illegal drugs, like cocaine and ecstasy, and we found that these drugs can reach environmentally damaging levels in the nearby river.

“At Bangor University we’re doing more research into how damaging this problem is, and what we can do to remove the drugs from waterways, or stop them from entering them in the first place – such as using specially designed reedbeds and wetlands.

“You can do something to help though and that is – don’t pee on the ground at a festival. You may think you’re far away from a river, it’s only one pee, but don’t; just use the loo. Every pee matters!”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Stunning tribute to Deeside footballing legend Gary Speed painted on side of Cardiff building

News

Ukraine nationals who fled country after the Russian invasion welcomed by First Minister

News

Flintshire school’s wew extra curricular clubs are a big success

News

Flintshire Senedd Members join striking rail workers on picket line

News

Police concerns for 22 year old Holywell man

News

Police host partnership operation to tackle rogue car parks near Manchester Airport

News

Police appeal for witnesses after man on bike indecently exposed himself to a woman in Shotton

News

Appeal: Gang of youths – one armed with knife – chase two others through Chester

News

Man who threw class A drugs into Chester canal jailed for five years and six months

News





Read 444,610 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn