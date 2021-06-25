Digital NHS COVID Pass is now available in Wales for those who need to travel abroad urgently

From today people living in Wales will be able to access their vaccination status on the internet via a digital NHS COVID Pass if they need to travel urgently.

Access to the NHS COVID Pass in Wales means that proof of vaccination will be available for people to show on their phone, tablet or laptop and should be the default option for all those requiring proof of vaccination status when travelling internationally.

Vaccine certificates have been available in Wales since May for those who need to urgently travel internationally and provide proof of their vaccination status, with certificates being sent in the post.

The paper certificates will continue to be issued only for people who are unable to access the digital Pass.

Covid vaccination status is available if you

-Have had the COVID-19 vaccine

-Were vaccinated in Wales

-Are aged 16 or over

The digital pass will show if you have been vaccinated against Covid, although you will still need to check entry requirements for the country you intend to visit such as number of vaccination doses, testing and isolation, and will still need to follow travel rules such as pre-departure testing.

Your Covid vaccination status can be viewed online on the NHS COVID Pass website, where you can either download or print it as a PDF document. This is the only valid digital vaccination status available; any alternative services claiming to offer proof of vaccine status for a fee are not legitimate.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“I’m pleased that people in Wales can now access their vaccination status via the NHS COVID Pass if they need to travel urgently and have completed their vaccine course.”

“It’s important to remember that the Welsh Government advice on travel hasn’t changed, and people should only consider international travel if absolutely essential.”

People in Wales can now access their vaccination status on their phone, tablet or laptop using the digital NHS COVID Pass.

Work is ongoing to integrate England’s NHS App and NHS Wales systems to allow people in Wales to use it.

People can request a bilingual NHS COVID Pass letter by calling 0300 303 5667.

The NHS COVID Pass can be accessed here: www.gov.wales/get-nhs-covid-pass-show-your-vaccination-status-travel