Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 25th Jun 2021

Updated: Fri 25th Jun

Digital NHS COVID Pass is now available in Wales for those who need to travel abroad urgently

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

From today people living in Wales will be able to access their vaccination status on the internet via a digital NHS COVID Pass if they need to travel urgently.

Access to the NHS COVID Pass in Wales means that proof of vaccination will be available for people to show on their phone, tablet or laptop and should be the default option for all those requiring proof of vaccination status when travelling internationally.

Vaccine certificates have been available in Wales since May for those who need to urgently travel internationally and provide proof of their vaccination status, with certificates being sent in the post.

The paper certificates will continue to be issued only for people who are unable to access the digital Pass.

Covid vaccination status is available if you

-Have had the COVID-19 vaccine
-Were vaccinated in Wales
-Are aged 16 or over

The digital pass will show if you have been vaccinated against Covid, although you will still need to check entry requirements for the country you intend to visit such as number of vaccination doses, testing and isolation, and will still need to follow travel rules such as pre-departure testing.

Your Covid vaccination status can be viewed online on the NHS COVID Pass website, where you can either download or print it as a PDF document. This is the only valid digital vaccination status available; any alternative services claiming to offer proof of vaccine status for a fee are not legitimate.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“I’m pleased that people in Wales can now access their vaccination status via the NHS COVID Pass if they need to travel urgently and have completed their vaccine course.”

“It’s important to remember that the Welsh Government advice on travel hasn’t changed, and people should only consider international travel if absolutely essential.”

People in Wales can now access their vaccination status on their phone, tablet or laptop using the digital NHS COVID Pass.

Work is ongoing to integrate England’s NHS App and NHS Wales systems to allow people in Wales to use it.

People can request a bilingual NHS COVID Pass letter by calling 0300 303 5667.

The NHS COVID Pass can be accessed here: www.gov.wales/get-nhs-covid-pass-show-your-vaccination-status-travel



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

First Minister: “Case rates amongst under-25s in Flintshire seven times higher than those aged over 60”

News

New Covid-19 testing centre to open in Flint on Monday amid spike in cases

News

Flintshire politicians join forces to celebrate Armed Forces Day

News

People in North Wales are being urged to help draw up a new blueprint for the way the region is policed

News

Watchdog to investigate Amazon and Google over concerns about fake reviews

News

Award-winning photographer speaks of how university course “opened her eyes to new possibilities”

News

Economy minister pays visit to Airbus and Toyota – “There is much to be positive about for the future”

News

Flintshire’s Test, Trace and Protect team responds to a rise in Coronavirus cases in Flint area

News

Cross border travel driving spike in Flintshire Covid cases – People urged to take up offer of vaccine

News





Read 376,965 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn