Developer opens consultation on plans to build 64 new homes in Mostyn

Listen to this article

A developer has opened a month-long public consultation on plans to build 64 new homes in Mostyn and people locally are being encouraged to give their views on the proposals.

Drivestandard Limited is looking to apply for outline planning permission for a residential development near Maes Pennant.

The proposed development consists of three-bed terraced and semi-detached houses, four bed detached houses and a number of bungalows would be built on a rectangular parcel of land to the north of Ffordd Pennant.

An area of public open space will be created as part of the plans in an area adjacent to existing small wood.

The site is near residential properties on Bodhyfryd and Fford Pennant, to the north of the site is further grazing land with an extensive area of woodland.

The proposed development is in close proximity to Bryn Pennant County Primary School, Mostyn Community Centre, convenience shops, a Post Office, and a skatepark.

The land is also close to Bychton Hall, which consists of a farmhouse, together with a range of brick outbuildings and a dutch barn.

Planning permission for 71 homes on the same parcel of land with access from Fford Pennant had been granted previously in January 2014 following an appeal.

The 1.92 Hectares site is currently used for grazing, according to consultation documents published by Avision Young, there “no evidence to suggest the presence of any protected species or species of conservation concern identified within the site.”

“A new hedge will be provided to the boundary to the grazing land to the north and Bychton Hall to the west. All the existing boundary hedges are intended to be retained and adapted and reinforced where necessary.” Documents state.

A design and access statement says: “The mix of dwelling unit types and sizes has been carefully considered with regard to the applicant’s identified market.”

“The site occupies a sustainable location being just a few minutes walk from a wide range of facilities in Mostyn.”

“The site is currently not allocated but is located within the settlement boundary and is readily available for development, which would be in the interest of the local community.”

“There are a number of bus services from Maes Pennant to Mold and the surrounding villages.”

“The proposed development will help to re-balance the local housing stock.”

“Thus assisting the Government aims of promoting ‘mixed-communities”.

According to a travel plan document the level of parking to be provided for the development “will comply with the Flintshire’s County Council’s parking standards.”

“Vehicular access to the development will be provided from a new priority junction off the Ffordd Pennant.”

“The proposed site access has been designed to typical residential standards and will provide a 5.5m wide carriageway and 2m wide footway on both sides of the road.”

Formal pre-application consultation (PAC) on this draft application commenced on 29 July 2022 and will end on 26 August 2022.

All the documents relating to the proposal can be found here.

Read Next