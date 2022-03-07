Detailed plans to replace Victorian terraced houses in Buckley receive green light

Detailed plans to replace a row of Victorian terraced houses in Buckley with ten new homes have been given the green light.

It comes despite claims by a nearby resident that the demolition of a block of four properties, known locally as Jubilee Villas, would be “a scandal”.

Outline permission for the proposals relating to land off Mold Road was approved by councillors in June 2020.

A reserved matters application was considered at a meeting last week, which sought approval for access arrangements, as well as the appearance, layout and scale of the development.

A total of 13 objections were submitted amid concerns about the loss of historic buildings and the impact on parking and road safety.

A statement was read out at the start of Flintshire Council’s planning committee meeting on behalf of neighbour Val Holland, who called on members to reject the scheme.

She said: “Jubilee Villas were built in the 1890s at the same time as our house next door and the former chapel, and their demolition would adversely affect the residential amenity of the area.

“The new builds proposed are not in keeping with the 1890s builds and would mean a great loss to the lovely appearance and character of the area.

“Jubilee Villas could be refurbished, and it is a scandal that the lovely buildings are to be demolished for new box houses that will not last and be part of Buckley’s heritage.

“A major objection is the further impact on traffic as Mold Road is a very busy main road and I wonder if the new houses and additional cars have been considered, especially at busy times.”

The finer details of the scheme were recommended for approval ahead of Wednesday’s (March 2, 2022) meeting.

The local authority’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said the principle of demolishing the terraced houses had already been agreed when outline permission was granted.

He added that the council’s highways department had not raised any concerns about road safety.

Cllr Carol Ellis, who represents the Buckley Mountain ward, said she agreed with residents that the loss of the buildings would be “very sad”.

However, Cllr Chris Bithell, cabinet member for planning, backed the officer’s recommendation.

He said: “Despite the previous concerns expressed about the historical value of these particular properties, which are late-Victorian, there’s no specific value attached to them.

“We discussed this at the time of the outline application, and I think since then it’s been to Cadw, who have no particular interest in this as a historical site or historical buildings.

“The proposal will enable a more efficient use of the site showing ten properties.”

Buckley Bistre East councillor Richard Jones was among those who said it would be a shame to lose part of the town’s fabric.

Despite some opposition, the application was approved by ten votes to three at the end of the debate, with three abstentions.

A requirement was also added during the meeting for the developers to pay money towards improving local play areas.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).