Demolition of disused Flint health clinic approved
The demolition of a disused health clinic in Flint can go ahead without requiring planning permission, it’s been ruled.
Flint Child Health Clinic on Borough Grove closed its doors in October 2016 after services were relocated to a new site in the town centre.
The building is currently empty and according to planning documents, has become a hot spot for anti-social behaviour following several break-ins and incidents of vandalism.
The site has now been earmarked by Flintshire Council for a potential affordable housing scheme.
An application was made to the local authority’s planning department in January to check whether prior approval was needed before the building could be knocked down.
Planning officers have decided that permission is not required, meaning the demolition work can move forward.
Their report states: “The application seeks consent for the demolition of the existing building site which is a redundant health centre along Borough Grove in Flint.
“The clinic is to undergo asbestos abatement requirements, removing all known and identified asbestos as per the survey.
“The buildings are then to be prepared for extensive demolition – which requires demolition operatives to carefully conduct an internal soft strip, removing fixtures, fittings and loose furniture and debris.
“The buildings are then to be carefully deconstructed is a systematic sequence using bespoke demolition machinery under the guidance of a dedicated, experienced trained demolition site team.
“The method of construction and site clearance is acceptable, and the further approval of the local planning authority is not required.”
The documents state that the site must be left in a clean condition following the demolition, with no obstructions or safety hazards.
It will then be levelled ready for redevelopment with secure fencing and locked gates due to be installed.
A further planning application would be required before any new buildings are constructed on the land.
By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).
