Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 26th Oct 2021

Updated: Tue 26th Oct

A494 back open following earlier collision in Queensferry

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: All lanes have now reopened. “Residual congestion continues in the area” Traffic Wales has said.

Earlier report: Traffic is building along a stretch of the A494 in Deeside following a collision.

The road is reported to be ‘blocked’ eastbound near the Asda turn off.

Traffic Wales has said: “Heavy congestion on the #A494 Queensferry travelling eastbound due to a collision. Congestion from #A55 J34 Ewloe Loop. If you’re travelling in the area or surrounding areas please expect delays.”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 Aston Road Northbound (eastbound) between B5125 and A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Cameras clearly show traffic been pushed off at the exit slip.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Improving energy efficiency in Welsh homes critical for health and well-being

News

A project to open the upper reaches of a Flintshire river to migrating Brown Trout has been a success

News

UK Government ‘vote of confidence’ for North West & North Wales HyNet carbon capture project welcomed by Mersey Dee Alliance

News

Flintshire based Search and Rescue team called to help injured person on Hope Mountain

News

Welsh Government sets out plans to ensure number of EV charging points meet increasing demand

News

Over 320,000 booster vaccines in Wales amid fears rollout is going to slow

News

North Wales Conservative MPs defend controversial sewage vote after backlash

News

North Wales A&E departments facing ‘unprecedented demand’, says health board

News

Coleg Cambria to welcome prospective students in person at series of open events

News





Read 342,682 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn