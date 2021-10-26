A494 back open following earlier collision in Queensferry

Update: All lanes have now reopened. “Residual congestion continues in the area” Traffic Wales has said.

Earlier report: Traffic is building along a stretch of the A494 in Deeside following a collision.

The road is reported to be ‘blocked’ eastbound near the Asda turn off.

Traffic Wales has said: “Heavy congestion on the #A494 Queensferry travelling eastbound due to a collision. Congestion from #A55 J34 Ewloe Loop. If you’re travelling in the area or surrounding areas please expect delays.”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 Aston Road Northbound (eastbound) between B5125 and A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Cameras clearly show traffic been pushed off at the exit slip.”