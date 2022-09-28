Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 28th Sep 2022

Delayed kick-off: FIFA-loving gamers to spend over 90 minutes waiting for new release to download

Gamers buying FIFA 23 this Friday (30 Sept) will spend nearly two hours downloading it on an average broadband connection – longer than a real-life football match.

At the UK’s median broadband speed of 66.2 Mbps, a gamer would need 1 hour and 51 minutes to download the 55GB file for FIFA 23.

Someone using a basic 10Mbps connection would have to wait over half a day before they could play the game, while a household with Virgin’s M500 broadband package promising average speeds of 516 Mbps would be ready for kick-off in just 14 minutes.

FIFA 23 is part of one the biggest-ever video game franchises, with its predecessor selling nine million copies worldwide.

Fans can compete online against other players across the world and take part in international eSports tournaments.

Catherine Hiley, broadband expert at Uswitch.com comments: “Without a rapid broadband connection, gaming fans will have to wait a few more hours until they can press start on FIFA 23.

“We know gamers are increasingly choosing to download titles from home. Three-quarters of FIFA 22 sales in its UK opening week were digital.

“Blockbuster games with multi-gigabyte files really show the gulf in UK broadband speeds, and the bandwidth requirements of online play demand a fast and stable connection.

“The last Call of Duty title clocked in at 133GB. And as games continue to evolve, it’s likely the downloads will only get bigger.

“If you are nearing the end of your broadband contract, it’s a good time to shop around and see if you can get a faster connection – and enjoy an earlier kick-off on your next gaming session.”

To maximise your download speeds so you get new games or updates as fast as possible, here are some tips from Uswitch.com:

  1. Wi-Fi workout: If you are on a home Wi-Fi connection, game downloads will be quicker with a reliable and strong connection. Make sure your router is well-positioned, unobstructed by furniture and not too close to other electrical equipment that could interfere with your Wi-FI signal. If you’re still getting a sluggish signal, try moving it to a new location or consider buying a booster that can improve the connection throughout the house, particularly if you have a dedicated room for gaming.

  2. Plug it in: Even if you have a quick internet set-up, you might be able to improve your download speeds by using an ethernet cable to plug in directly to your broadband. A hardwired connection is faster and more stable than using Wi-Fi and will bypass any router or signal problems you might have.

  3. Avoid traffic jams: Whichever device you’re using, playing games while simultaneously downloading a new one will use up both bandwidth and processor power. So not only will your game take longer to download, your gaming experience will suffer too.

  4. Time for an upgrade: If it’s been a while since you signed up with your broadband provider there may be faster, more reliable connections available where you live. Run a quick speed test and check what internet speed you currently have, then browse through the latest broadband deals to see how they compare. Ultrafast packages, delivering download speeds of around 100Mbps, should make your gaming experience far smoother and could cost less than your current deal.

