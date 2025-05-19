Deestriders fly flag at Chester, Cannock and Shrewsbury

Deestriders Running Club were out in force over the weekend of 17–18 May, with members competing at events across the region and beyond, including the Chester Half Marathon, Cannock Chase Half, the Shrewsbury 5k Masters International and the Outlaw Half Ironman in Nottingham.

At Cannock Chase, three Deestriders took on the half marathon challenge. Debbie Parry ran 2:51:20, followed by Sarah Monteith (3:03:39) and Nikki Wilson (3:03:40).

Angela Deeley flew the flag for Wales in Shrewsbury, representing the nation in the Masters International 5k against England. She placed third in the V55 category with an impressive 19:56. Matt Davies also ran the open race, clocking 18:38.

The Chester Half Marathon saw one of the club’s biggest turnouts of the year, with runners and marshals in green lining the streets, particularly along the popular Bouverie and Canal Street sections.

Notable performances included:

Max Dowell 1:23:34 (PB)

Joey Davies 1:24:39 (PB)

Paul Lyth 1:39:01 (PB)

Marc Dixon 1:43:22 (PB)

Joe Blackwell 2:00:57 (PB)

Jo Clayton 2:10:05 (PB)

Phill Bryan 2:23:44 (PB)

Melanie O’Sullivan 2:26:16 (PB)

Natalie Davies 2:30:57 (PB)

Veteran runner Kevin Burns also made club history, setting a new V70 record with a time of 2:11:59.

Other strong performances came from:

Rayko Kolev (1:36:37), Graeme Parton (1:42:44), Chris Preston (1:43:09), Grant McGowan (1:45:21), Trevor Tommy (1:46:45), Alan Latham (1:47:32), Jay Jennions (1:50:30), Mark Jones (1:53:43), Steph Salusbury (1:54:11), Mike Salusbury (1:55:22), Graham Bryan (1:56:21), David Temple (1:58:58), Tony Woodall (2:05:17), Mark Harney (2:11:32), Dafydd Morris (2:18:15), Corinne Wardle (2:25:23), Sarah Brown (2:26:48), and Heather MacDonald (2:42:42).

Further afield, Mike Norris completed the Outlaw Half Ironman in Nottingham, finishing in a time of 7:38:50.