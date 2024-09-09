Deestriders Compete in Packed Week of Races

Deestriders Running Club had a full calendar of races in early September, with members competing across various terrains and distances, including multi-terrain runs, half marathons, and a unique triathlon event.

The week kicked off with the first race in the Wirral Multi-Terrain Series at Royden Park on 3rd September. Christine Cammillare was the first Deestrider to finish, posting an impressive time of 39:21.

Fred Aird followed with a time of 40:46, while Michelle Bowes completed the course in 41:13. Other notable times included Paul Lewtey (41:14), Stuart Brown (41:59), and Andy Wainwright (45:08).

Sarah Brown and Ally Morrison also crossed the finish line together in 48:27 and 48:30, respectively. The event proved challenging, but the team showed excellent camaraderie and determination.

Later in the week, attention shifted to the final race of the Deestriders Off-Road Grand Prix at Shotton. Michael Young and Keely Smith of West Cheshire took the overall series win, capping off a competitive summer for the athletes.

Meanwhile, Deestriders were also represented at the iconic Great North Run.

Mike Salusbury led the club with a finish time of 1:47:54, closely followed by Steph Salusbury , who set a new personal best at 1:48:21.

Jonny Owen crossed the line in 1:50:55, and John Owen finished in 2:15:40. Justin Evans came home in under two hours, completing the race in 1:58:46.

The Sandstone Trail also saw strong performances from the club. In the A race (17.1 miles), Matt Davies posted an impressive 2:24:36, with Alan Latham finishing in 2:34:23.

Sallyann O’Neil completed the race in 3:06:35, while Jay Jennions and Maria Evanson crossed the line in 3:26:44 and 3:36:04, respectively.

David Temple competed in the B race (10 miles), finishing with a time of 1:50:52.

In the Caernarfon Half Marathon, which doubled as the North Wales Championships, Max Dowell set a personal best of 1:24:08, securing 2nd place in the senior men’s category.

Joey Davies also took 2nd in the MV35 group, finishing in 1:26:18.

There were personal bests for Ryan Johnson-Wilcock (1:33:50) and solid runs from Curtis Thornton (1:39:37) and Paul Lyth (1:41:01).

Graham Bryan, Marc Dixon, and Grant McGowan all finished within minutes of each other, while Les Price completed the course in 2:08:42.

Finally, Beverley Goodson, along with Fiona Robinson and club friend Ruth Appleton, took part in the SupTri event in Ullswater on Sunday.

This standard distance triathlon featured a unique combination of a 1.7-mile paddleboard section, a 12-mile hilly bike ride, and a challenging 5k fell run.

The trio embraced the demanding course, with Goodson’s effort standing out.