Deeside’s Christmas card winner announced

Jack Sargeant MS and Mark Tami MP have chosen this year’s Christmas card design.

Primary schools from across the Alyn & Deeside constituency took part in the competition to decide the elected representatives Christmas card.

The theme this year was kindness.

The winning design features Father Christmas receiving a present under a colourful rainbow and was drawn by Nina Sheward from year 2 at Ysgol Croes Atti.

Nina’s card will be sent to residents in the constituency as well as further afield to Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford and UK Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Jack Sargeant MS said: “Congratulations to Nina and to everyone who entered the Christmas card competition this year. It was great to see so many designs featuring acts of kindness during this festive time of year.

“Special mention also goes to our runners up Callum Mission from Sandycroft CP School and Helin Tan from Mountain Lane School.”

Mark Tami MP added: “Thank you to all the participating schools and pupils, it was difficult to pick a winner with so many creative designs and you could really tell a lot of work had gone into them.”

“We want to wish a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone in Alyn and Deeside.”

An awards ceremony has been held for winners to receive their prizes which have been donated by local organisations. The children will also be presented with certificates and a printed copy of their design by Jack Sargeant and Mark Tami.

In line with the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015, this year’s overall winner will have their design produced as an e-card, to be kind to the environment. Using an ecard will cut out all the excessive paper used, and CO2 emitted by delivering the Christmas Cards.

Jack Sargeant added: “We’d like to thank our sponsors Coleg Cambria, Airbus, Ifor Williams Trailers Limited, Toyota Manufacturing UK, Edwards Homes and WBS Building and Paving Centre for helping us with some wonderful prizes for our winners and runners up.”