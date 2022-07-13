Deeside transport worker geared up for sixty million steps challenge

A member of staff from a transport company in Deeside is taking on one million steps to raise money for Diabetes UK, the UK’s leading diabetes charity.

Over the next three months, Gwynedd Shipping and more than 60 people from Palletways UK – a Gwynedd Shipping member – will take on one million steps to raise money for Diabetes UK, the UK’s leading diabetes charity.

The One Million Step Challenge is a fundraising event organised by Diabetes UK. From the start of July until the end of September, staff from Palletways UK and Gwynedd Shipping will walk more than 10,000 steps every day to hit the impressive milestone, while raising funds that will take Diabetes UK closer to its vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm.

Participants will walk in their local area, at their own pace, and together the Palletways team aims to raise more than £10,000 for the charity.

Rob Gittins, Managing Director for Palletways UK, one of the 60 step-takers in the challenge, said the team is determined to raise as much money as possible to help in the fight against diabetes.

“Anyone of any age, ability or fitness level can take part in the One Million Step Challenge – from those who enjoy relaxing walks to those who prefer something a little more energetic. Said Rob.

“It’s a great way for our employees and staff from Gwynedd Shipping to improve their fitness, enjoy a sense of camaraderie and use our nationwide presence to raise awareness for an incredible cause.” He added.

Gwynedd Shipping Account Manager, Cheryl Roberts, is taking part alongside Palletways UK. She said: “I’m looking forward to clocking up the miles to raise as much money as possible for Diabetes UK. ”

“Not only will the challenge get me moving more which will improve my own health, but I’ll be raising as much awareness of diabetes on social media as I can.”

Steve Greenberg, Assistant Director for Engagement and Partnerships at Diabetes UK, concluded: “We are incredibly grateful to Palletways UK and Gwynedd Shipping for taking on Diabetes UK’s One Million Step Challenge this summer.”

“The challenge is all about getting active and improving your health whilst raising vital funds for Diabetes UK, and we would like to say a huge thank you and good luck to Cheryl.”

“Without such generous support, we simply would not be able to offer advice and support to the thousands of people with diabetes contacting our helpline, to campaign alongside people with diabetes, or to invest in vital research – taking us a step closer to our vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm.”

To sponsor the Palletways UK and Members team, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/palletways-uk