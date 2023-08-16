Deeside: Surge in motorbike thefts prompts police warning
North Wales Police have issued a warning to residents of the Deeside area following a noticeable rise in the number of motorbike and moped thefts.
In a statement released, the force highlighted the importance of residents taking proactive measures to secure their vehicles, particularly in light of the recent increase in thefts.
According to reports on social media, a motorcycle was taken from a property in Connah’s Quay early this morning, Wednesday, August 16. It was later recovered by police.
Officers have appealed to motorcycle owners with CCTV systems overseeing their properties to ensure their systems are functional and actively monitoring for any potential disturbances.
If you have any information to share about thefts or suspicious people in the area, contact North Wales Police on 101 or through their website. Click here.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
