Deeside schools get sustainable storage upgrade thanks to local manufacturer Locit
Five schools have been given a storage boost thanks to the generosity of a Deeside locker manufacturer.
Locit, a pioneer in cutting-edge, sustainable locker manufacturing, has donated 150 lockers to five schools in Deeside, including Ysgol Cae’r Nant, which has received 10.
The donated lockers, designed for outdoor storage, are made of durable plastic and were previously used in secondary schools.
As part of Locit’s recycling initiative, these lockers have undergone a thorough refurbishing process, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability.
The initiative aligns with Locit’s mission to achieve zero waste to landfill, demonstrating a future-proof approach to manufacturing.
Ysgol Cae’r Nant, one of the beneficiary schools with 400 pupils, has warmly welcomed this donation.
Nicky Mead, Headteacher, said, “Our goal is to ensure every child feels valued and, with our care, makes excellent progress towards reaching their full potential.”
“We are thrilled to receive this donation of lockers from Locit, enhancing our students’ learning environment.”
“We have decided where the lockers will be positioned in and around the building.”
“They will be vital for storing PPE, first aid supplies, gardening, and PE equipment.”
Locit has extended this offer to four additional schools in Deeside, one of which expressed interest in integrating the lockers into its forest school program.
Locit’s initiative stems from a sustainable approach, with hundreds of lockers received for recycling from schools nationwide.
The company pays to have non-reusable plastic recycled, while steel lockers are fully recycled back into materials for reuse.
Lyndsey Hewitt, Sales Executive at Locit, shared her motivation: “Many of these lockers still have life in them.”
“It would be a shame to recycle them outright. With my daughter at Ysgol Cae’r Nant, I saw an opportunity to repurpose them for the school.”
“The positive response from Ms. Mead encouraged me to extend the offer to other schools.”
Crafted from durable polyethylene, the lockers are engineered to endure harsh environmental conditions.
Crafted from durable polyethylene, the lockers are engineered to endure harsh environmental conditions.

Unlike traditional steel lockers, these resilient plastic alternatives guarantee longevity and functionality, particularly in challenging settings.
