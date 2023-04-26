Deeside MS hosts French Ambassador at Senedd for Airbus decarbonisation event
Alyn and Deeside Senedd Member Jack Sargeant welcomed French Ambassador Her Excellency Helene Duchene to the Senedd yesterday.
The visit highlighted the work being done by Airbus in their ambitious Flight Path to Decarbonisation programme.
The French Ambassador attended an event hosted by Jack, where she heard from Jack and industry experts about Airbus’ efforts towards a greener future in the aerospace sector.
Airbus, a major employer in Jack’s Alyn and Deeside constituency, is leading the way in carbon-neutral technology within the aerospace industry.
Speakers at the event outlined Airbus’ work on sustainable fuels and the innovative Wing of Tomorrow project, demonstrating their commitment to a decarbonised future.
Welsh Government Minister for the Environment, Julie James, also spoke at the event, praising Jack’s promotion of the aerospace industry and job creation in Deeside.
Representatives from Unite the Union were present as well, acknowledging the critical role their members play in delivering on the Flight Path to Decarbonisation.
Following the event, Jack expressed his delight at welcoming the French Ambassador to the Senedd, emphasising the importance of international partnerships in promoting Deeside’s industry.
He added, “The future of aerospace is carbon neutral, and I am determined to do all I can to ensure that this future is driven from Deeside.”
The collaboration between Airbus, the French Ambassador, and local representatives highlights the global commitment to a sustainable future in the aerospace industry, with Airbus leading the charge in decarbonisation efforts.
