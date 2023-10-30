Deeside MP explores pioneering work of deaf awareness charity in North East Wales

Alyn and Deeside MP, Mark Tami, recently had the opportunity to delve into the operations of the Chloe and Sophie's Special Ears Fund (CSSEF).

The charity has been a pillar of support for deaf children and their families in North East Wales.

Established a decade ago by Karen Jackson, a mother to deaf daughters Chloe and Sophie, CSSEF's mission reached new heights two years ago.

Thanks to the backing from The Neumark Foundation, the charity expanded its influence to Flintshire, Wrexham, and Denbighshire, currently supporting nearly 270 deaf children and families.

The charity's involvement is multifaceted. Within educational environments, CSSEF not only provides deaf-awareness equipment and British Sign Language (BSL) resources but also champions inclusivity by holding deaf Awareness Assemblies.

The collaboration with Fletch, a signer of song lyrics at events, brings an element of entertainment and engagement into the schools.

Additionally, schools with hearing-impaired children receive essential kits, ensuring that hearing aids are maintained effectively.

At home, CSSEF thinks of the little things that make a big difference.

From specially designed cycling helmets to toys that represent children with hearing aids and cochlear implants, the charity ensures deaf children feel included and supported. Their partnership with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has also led to the distribution of life-saving equipment, such as vibrating and flashing alarms.

Furthermore, CSSEF recognises the importance of community and bonding. By organising events during school holidays, they create a space for families to connect, share experiences, and draw strength from each other.

Reflecting on his meeting with Zeta Lloyd, the Wish Granting Champion for CSSEF, Mark Tami MP remarked, "It was fascinating to meet Zeta and discover the myriad ways that CSSEF is helping deaf children and their families in the area."

He further emphasised his commitment to assisting the charity, highlighting areas such as funding, raising awareness, and policy amendment, particularly concerning the government funding of BSL courses for parents.

As CSSEF continues to grow and impact lives, the support from community figures like Mark Tami is vital in ensuring the charity's goals are recognised and achieved.

