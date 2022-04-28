Deeside jobs fair brings together over 60 local companies and organisations

Jobseekers from across Flintshire have the chance to speak directly to some of the county’s biggest and most innovative employers today.

Around 60 organisations are taking part in the Flintshire Jobs and Careers Fair taking place today, April 28 at Deeside Leisure Centre.

The jobs fair is organised by Communities For Work Flintshire, Jobcentre Plus and Careers Wales following a three-year absence is a free event taking place between 10am to 2pm.

Aimed at all ages and career stages, the event will feature both current job vacancies and opportunities to develop longer-term careers in key industries including hospitality to professional services, healthcare and public sector roles.

Paul Murphy from Jobcentre Plus said: “In previous years over 800 people have attended and the event was supported by numerous employers with over 500 vacancies available in a variety of sectors.”

“There will also be practical advice on hand including a CV checkpoint area and help to write application forms from Careers Wales. ”

Companies and organisations taking part:

Tata Steel

KK Fine Foods

Ralawise

2 Sisters Food Group

Morrisons Manufacturing

Moneypenny

Newydd Catering & Cleaning

Aura Leisure

New Directions

McDonalds Broughton

Flintshire County Council Childrens Residential Services

Flintshire County Council Adult Social Services

Oscar Meyer

The Armed Forces

Gap Personnel

Enbarr Enterprises

Great Bear Logistics/Logistics People

Clwyd Alyn

Parallel Security

Flintshire County Council HR

Acorn Recruitment

Flintshire County Council Direct Payments

CER Education

Networld Sports

Group 4 Security

Arriva Buses

Tents & Events

Recruit 4 Staff

Rhino Products

Smart Solutions

Mencap

Action For Children

The Wallich

Adecco

Marie Curie

Compass Group

PSS Shared Lives

Pacey Cymru

Educate Group

North Wales Police

Carden Park

Castell Ventures

Clear Data

Mecure Chester Abbots Well Hotel

Careers Wales

Stamford Gate Hotel

Sealand Windows

Swift Temps

Communities For Work Plus

Randstad Recruitment

Home Instead

Stagecoach Bus

GXO

DECA

Steel 4 Structures

Thorncliffe

Excell Supply

P&A Group

Fibrax