Deeside jobs fair brings together over 60 local companies and organisations
Jobseekers from across Flintshire have the chance to speak directly to some of the county’s biggest and most innovative employers today.
Around 60 organisations are taking part in the Flintshire Jobs and Careers Fair taking place today, April 28 at Deeside Leisure Centre.
The jobs fair is organised by Communities For Work Flintshire, Jobcentre Plus and Careers Wales following a three-year absence is a free event taking place between 10am to 2pm.
Aimed at all ages and career stages, the event will feature both current job vacancies and opportunities to develop longer-term careers in key industries including hospitality to professional services, healthcare and public sector roles.
Paul Murphy from Jobcentre Plus said: “In previous years over 800 people have attended and the event was supported by numerous employers with over 500 vacancies available in a variety of sectors.”
“There will also be practical advice on hand including a CV checkpoint area and help to write application forms from Careers Wales. ”
Companies and organisations taking part:
Tata Steel
KK Fine Foods
Ralawise
2 Sisters Food Group
Morrisons Manufacturing
Moneypenny
Newydd Catering & Cleaning
Aura Leisure
New Directions
McDonalds Broughton
Flintshire County Council Childrens Residential Services
Flintshire County Council Adult Social Services
Oscar Meyer
The Armed Forces
Gap Personnel
Enbarr Enterprises
Great Bear Logistics/Logistics People
Clwyd Alyn
Parallel Security
Flintshire County Council HR
Acorn Recruitment
Flintshire County Council Direct Payments
CER Education
Networld Sports
Group 4 Security
Arriva Buses
Tents & Events
Recruit 4 Staff
Rhino Products
Smart Solutions
Mencap
Action For Children
The Wallich
Adecco
Marie Curie
Compass Group
PSS Shared Lives
Pacey Cymru
Educate Group
North Wales Police
Carden Park
Castell Ventures
Clear Data
Mecure Chester Abbots Well Hotel
Careers Wales
Stamford Gate Hotel
Sealand Windows
Swift Temps
Communities For Work Plus
Randstad Recruitment
Home Instead
Stagecoach Bus
GXO
DECA
Steel 4 Structures
Thorncliffe
Excell Supply
P&A Group
Fibrax
