Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 28th Apr 2022

Updated: Thu 28th Apr

Deeside jobs fair brings together over 60 local companies and organisations

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Jobseekers from across Flintshire have the chance to speak directly to some of the county’s biggest and most innovative employers today.

Around 60 organisations are taking part in the Flintshire Jobs and Careers Fair taking place today, April 28 at Deeside Leisure Centre.

The jobs fair is organised by Communities For Work Flintshire, Jobcentre Plus and Careers Wales following a three-year absence is a free event taking place between 10am to 2pm.

Aimed at all ages and career stages, the event will feature both current job vacancies and opportunities to develop longer-term careers in key industries including hospitality to professional services, healthcare and public sector roles.

Paul Murphy from Jobcentre Plus said: “In previous years over 800 people have attended and the event was supported by numerous employers with over 500 vacancies available in a variety of sectors.”

“There will also be practical advice on hand including a CV checkpoint area and help to write application forms from Careers Wales. ”

Companies and organisations taking part:

Tata Steel

KK Fine Foods

Ralawise

2 Sisters Food Group

Morrisons Manufacturing

Moneypenny

Newydd Catering & Cleaning

Aura Leisure

New Directions

McDonalds Broughton

Flintshire County Council Childrens Residential Services

Flintshire County Council Adult Social Services

Oscar Meyer

The Armed Forces

Gap Personnel

Enbarr Enterprises

Great Bear Logistics/Logistics People

Clwyd Alyn

Parallel Security

Flintshire County Council HR

Acorn Recruitment

Flintshire County Council Direct Payments

CER Education

Networld Sports

Group 4 Security

Arriva Buses

Tents & Events

Recruit 4 Staff

Rhino Products

Smart Solutions

Mencap

Action For Children

The Wallich

Adecco

Marie Curie

Compass Group

PSS Shared Lives

Pacey Cymru

Educate Group

North Wales Police

Carden Park

Castell Ventures

Clear Data

Mecure Chester Abbots Well Hotel

Careers Wales

Stamford Gate Hotel

Sealand Windows

Swift Temps

Communities For Work Plus

Randstad Recruitment

Home Instead

Stagecoach Bus

GXO

DECA

Steel 4 Structures

Thorncliffe

Excell Supply

P&A Group

Fibrax

 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Children’s language and literacy project to be expanded

News

Concerns over lack of improvement in North Wales mental health services

News

Warning issued after increase in catalytic converter thefts in Flintshire

News

Local TV company joins forces with Alyn and Deeside MP in bid to Save Channel 4

News

Warning after fires started deliberately in two areas of Deeside

News

Questions over “deeply concerning” target to cut NHS waiting times by 2025

News

Alyn and Deeside: Mark Tami among 287 MP’s banned by Kremlin from entering Russia

News

Annual MOT could be scrapped under new UK Government proposals to help with cost of living

News

Police and wardens to patrol outside Deeside school due to parking issues

News





Read 388,313 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn