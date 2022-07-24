Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 24th Jul 2022

Deeside engineer’s surging progress generates prestigious award

The surging progress of a talented engineer generated him a prestigious award.

Coleg Cambria University Centre learner Jonathan Harris was awarded the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) IET Local Network Prize for Student Excellence.

The competition is designed to reward the attitude and ability of students within the geographic area of the Local Network at a non-accredited Further Education establishment, a non-accredited Higher Education establishment or a non-accredited National Institution with which the IET has a mutual recognition agreement which would lead to the students becoming chartered engineers, incorporated engineers, or engineering technicians.

Jonathan is studying for a HNC in Electrical and Electronic Technology while working as a Reliability Engineer at global medical products and technologies company ConvaTec in Deeside, where he received the prize from local network chair, David Crawford.

“I am a hard-working individual who has always had a passion for engineering,” said Jonathan, who began his career as a steel fabricator offshore while gaining qualifications at night school.

“Since joining ConvaTec I have continued to develop, moving up from my first role as a multi-skilled technician to my current position, where I bring my knowledge of process recovery and experience to implement improvements.

“I am now responsible for the upskilling and coaching of electrical technicians and reliability of existing manufacturing processes as well as driving standards and requirements for new equipment and machines supporting validation, quality compliance and commissioning.

“I am honoured to receive this prize and would like to thank the IET, ConvaTec and Coleg Cambria for their support and encouragement.”

Colin Lee, HNC Electrical Course Tutor at the Coleg Cambria, added: “Jonathan’s determination to improve both academically and professionally is inspiring and an example to others.

“He fully deserves this award, and we wish him every success in the future.”

For more on the wide range of further and higher education courses and qualifications available at Coleg Cambria, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk.

