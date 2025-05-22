Deeside Dragons seek sponsors as club growth continues

A Deeside ice hockey club going from strength to strength is looking for sponsors to help it to grow even further.

Mark Tami MP visited Deeside Dragons at Deeside Leisure Centre recently to catch up with management and see the changes. Mr Tami last met management in 2022 but has since enjoyed seeing a game.

During Covid the leisure centre was used as a vaccination hub and the club has worked hard to regroup since then. Deeside Dragons now attract around 500 audience members on a regular match night and 700 during games against the nearest team, Widnes.

One of the team’s two permitted professionals, former USA NCAA Division I player Jake Witkowski, has also been appointed business manager, at the helm of developing the youth team and winning sponsorship.

Jake Witkowski said: “Ice hockey is the most attended indoor sport in the UK, with its rapid growth trajectory suggesting a promising future. With 130 in our junior club we’re well placed to be at the forefront as the sport continues to develop.

“We aim to create opportunity for young people through structured sport, personal development, and accessible training programmes.”

Jake and head coach Mike Clancy showed Mark Tami around the facilities. Since his last visit the club has re-vamped the changing rooms to bring it in-line with professional facilities and are in the process of transforming an old storeroom into a colourful changing room for the junior sides.

Mark Tami said: “It’s been great to meet Jake and Mike today and see the progress since my last visit. Deeside Dragons are going from strength to strength and are giving back to the community’s young people. I would encourage any businesses who are in a position to do so to consider supporting them.”