Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd May 2025

Deeside Dragons seek sponsors as club growth continues

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Deeside ice hockey club going from strength to strength is looking for sponsors to help it to grow even further.
Mark Tami MP visited Deeside Dragons at Deeside Leisure Centre recently to catch up with management and see the changes. Mr Tami last met management in 2022 but has since enjoyed seeing a game.
During Covid the leisure centre was used as a vaccination hub and the club has worked hard to regroup since then. Deeside Dragons now attract around 500 audience members on a regular match night and 700 during games against the nearest team, Widnes.
One of the team’s two permitted professionals, former USA NCAA Division I player Jake Witkowski, has also been appointed business manager, at the helm of developing the youth team and winning sponsorship.
Jake Witkowski said: “Ice hockey is the most attended indoor sport in the UK, with its rapid growth trajectory suggesting a promising future. With 130 in our junior club we’re well placed to be at the forefront as the sport continues to develop.
“We aim to create opportunity for young people through structured sport, personal development, and accessible training programmes.”
Jake and head coach Mike Clancy showed Mark Tami around the facilities. Since his last visit the club has re-vamped the changing rooms to bring it in-line with professional facilities and are in the process of transforming an old storeroom into a colourful changing room for the junior sides.
Mark Tami said: “It’s been great to meet Jake and Mike today and see the progress since my last visit. Deeside Dragons are going from strength to strength and are giving back to the community’s young people. I would encourage any businesses who are in a position to do so to consider supporting them.”
Ice time, although cheaper than many rinks, is still a big cost for the club and they would also like to invest in Hudl software to facilitate training improvements. Any businesses interested in sponsoring Deeside Dragons can find out more here.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Cavendish picks up top titles at national awards shows
  • A494 remains closed as recovery crews work to move HGV
  • Police warn: ‘The time for e-scooter warnings is over’ as illegal use continues across Flintshire

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Cavendish picks up top titles at national awards shows

    News

    A494 remains closed as recovery crews work to move HGV

    News

    Police warn: ‘The time for e-scooter warnings is over’ as illegal use continues across Flintshire

    News

    Home Office issues apology and pays damages to contractor working on Shotton Mill

    News

    North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner warns victim safety must not be lost in sentencing reforms

    News

    Deeside at heart of ambitious ‘Network North Wales’ transport plan

    News

    NHS waiting list shrinks in Wales, but cancer and A&E targets missed

    News

    Kids eat free and films for less at Broughton Shopping Park this half term

    News

    Welsh Water blasted over pollution and soaring bills

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn