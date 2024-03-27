Deeside based tech firm donates over two hundred Easter Eggs to Flintshire Foodbank

As Easter approaches, Deeside based Remsdaq has once again demonstrated its commitment to the Flintshire community with a significant donation to the local foodbank.

This year, the collective efforts of employees at the Deeside Industrial Estate-based company have resulted in a donation of 227 Easter eggs, weighing a total of 63.5kg, to brighten the Easter festivities for children in need.

“At Remsdaq, we are dedicated to supporting our local community and charitable organisations, especially those focused on enhancing the lives of children,” said Ray Colston, Managing Director at Remsdaq.

“We strongly believe that every child should have the opportunity to enjoy the Easter festivities, irrespective of their circumstances.

“Our yearly Easter Egg collection underscores our commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in our community who are most in need.”

The gesture comes at a critical time as many families in Flintshire, and across the UK, are grappling with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

With increased financial pressures, the simple joy of an Easter treat becomes an unaffordable luxury for some.

Recognising this, Remsdaq has not only encouraged its staff to contribute to the Easter egg collection but has also pledged to match each donation, “egg for egg”, as well as any monetary contributions made by employees.

Sue Leake, Project Manager at Flintshire Foodbank, expressed her gratitude for the donation: “What a wonderful donation of Easter Eggs.”

“Thank you so much to you and your colleagues for your incredible support – it’s greatly appreciated.”

“This act of kindness is part of Remsdaq’s ongoing efforts to make a difference in the community.”

Over the years, the company and its staff have donated over 500 chocolate eggs to the Foodbank, bringing smiles and joy to countless children during the Easter season.