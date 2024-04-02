Deeside based paper recycler Allan Morris bought by Swedish firm

Deeside paper recycler Allan Morris has been acquired by Sweden’s Ekman & Co AB.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, will see Allan Morris Recycling operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ekman.

Allan Morris, which operates its state-of-the-art paper recovery facility, will retain its name.

Carl Robertson will continue to lead the Sandycroft-based firm as its managing director, alongside the dedicated team that has been instrumental in the company’s success.

The integration of Allan Morris Recycling into the Ekman Group promises to bring about new opportunities for innovation and efficiency in recycling processes.

With the support of Ekman’s resources and global network, Allan Morris Recycling is poised for further growth and development.

Managing Director of Ekman Recycling Limited, Pankaj Chowdhary, is excited about the opportunities that the integration of the two businesses will bring.

“We have been working with Allan Morris Recycling in recent years, and we have always been impressed with their professional and flexible approach to doing business.”

“I am particularly pleased that Carl Robertson will remain with the business as its Managing Director, along with his key staff, whom we welcome with open arms and look forward to working with for many years to come.”

Carl Robertson said, “Our relationship with Ekman has always been positive, and their long-term commitment and credibility align perfectly with our culture.”

“With Ekman, we gain access to expertise, new partners, and financial strength, which will support our continued growth.”

Established in 2008, Allan Morris Recycling has been at the forefront of the recycling sector, with a facility capable of processing up to 75,000 tonnes of paper and recyclable materials annually.

The Ekman Group, with its roots going back to 1802, is a global sales and marketing organization that has played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between buyers and sellers of forest products across more than 100 countries.