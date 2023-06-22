Deepbridge Polo Series Returns to Chester Racecourse for Exciting POLOFEST

Chester Racecourse is once again preparing to host the much-awaited Deepbridge Polo Series, this time introducing the all-new, family-friendly theme: POLOFEST. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This unique two-day event, commencing on 24 June, offers families a perfect blend of sport and entertainment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Besides the electrifying polo action, a host of engaging activities will be available for children, such as making festival-style headbands, painting with bubbles, giant volleyball, garden games, and even a glitter and tattoo station. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a change from previous years, children aged 17 and under can now attend for free when accompanied by a paying adult. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Deepbridge Polo Series promises to be an amazing day out for all the family, combining the thrill of watching live polo with an array of fantastic POLOFEST activities for children,” said Steve Davies, Chief Operating Officer at Chester Racecourse. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Davies hopes this initiative will create long-lasting memories for families, as well as attract those new to the sport. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chester Polo Club has become a regular feature on the Cheshire social calendar, drawing in enthusiastic crowds eager for an afternoon of sport, great food, and vibrant entertainment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event is well known for its friendly atmosphere and fierce competition, with worthy contenders battling for the prestigious Deepbridge Polo Series silverware. The award ceremony traditionally involves a champagne-soaked presentation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This year’s edition not only continues the tradition of excellence in sport but also broadens the event’s appeal with POLOFEST. In addition to the day’s sports and activities, guests can enjoy the range of food and drink on offer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets for adults are priced at £10 in advance, or £15 on the day, with the gates opening at 12pm for hospitality and 1pm for POLOFEST. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those seeking an extra special experience can also avail of the hospitality packages on offer on both days of the tournament. The polo matches kick off from 2.30pm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For further information and ticket purchases, visit www.chester-races.com/polo. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

