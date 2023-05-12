Deadline for energy bills support approaches
Households across Wales are being urged to act swiftly and claim hundreds of pounds of UK government support for their energy bills.
The appeal targets two specific schemes set up by ministers to alleviate the financial strain of rising energy costs.
The Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding (EBSS AF) launched in February offers £400 to those without a direct relationship with a domestic electricity supplier.
It is designed to provide aid to those living in less conventional circumstances, such as farmers, park home residents, houseboat dwellers and residents of partly or wholly self-funded care homes.
So far, 7,750 customers in Wales have submitted their applications.
Households using alternative fuels such as heating oil, LPG or biomass are also encouraged to apply for the Alternative Fuel Payment Alternative Funding scheme.
Eligible households can receive £200 under this scheme.
The reminder comes as the 31 May deadline approaches, and with a significant number of eligible households yet to apply.
Commenting on the urgency of the situation, Consumer Energy Minister Amanda Solloway said, “Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on energy prices around the world – we have acted quickly to help customers in Wales and across the UK with their bills.”
Although most customers have received this support as a discount straight to their bills, Solloway emphasises that certain groups must come forward to claim their support.
“People could still receive hundreds of pounds in savings, so please don’t miss out – use our online portal and helplines to check if you’re eligible and get an application in before 31 May.”
The public can access more information and apply via the Government’s online portal, GOV.UK.
Those needing assistance can also contact the dedicated customer helplines at 0808 175 3287 for EBSS AF applications, and 0808 175 3943 for households using alternative fuels.
