Deadline for energy bills support approaches

Households across Wales are being urged to act swiftly and claim hundreds of pounds of UK government support for their energy bills. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The appeal targets two specific schemes set up by ministers to alleviate the financial strain of rising energy costs. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding (EBSS AF) launched in February offers £400 to those without a direct relationship with a domestic electricity supplier. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

It is designed to provide aid to those living in less conventional circumstances, such as farmers, park home residents, houseboat dwellers and residents of partly or wholly self-funded care homes. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

So far, 7,750 customers in Wales have submitted their applications. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Households using alternative fuels such as heating oil, LPG or biomass are also encouraged to apply for the Alternative Fuel Payment Alternative Funding scheme. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Eligible households can receive £200 under this scheme. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The reminder comes as the 31 May deadline approaches, and with a significant number of eligible households yet to apply. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Commenting on the urgency of the situation, Consumer Energy Minister Amanda Solloway said, “Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on energy prices around the world – we have acted quickly to help customers in Wales and across the UK with their bills.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Although most customers have received this support as a discount straight to their bills, Solloway emphasises that certain groups must come forward to claim their support. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“People could still receive hundreds of pounds in savings, so please don’t miss out – use our online portal and helplines to check if you’re eligible and get an application in before 31 May.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The public can access more information and apply via the Government’s online portal, GOV.UK. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Those needing assistance can also contact the dedicated customer helplines at 0808 175 3287 for EBSS AF applications, and 0808 175 3943 for households using alternative fuels. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

