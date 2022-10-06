Cyclist taken to hospital following collision with a van in Flintshire

A cyclist was taken to hospital this morning following a collision with a van in Flintshire.

The incident happened on B5129 Chester Road, Hawarden, close to the Airbus at around 8am.

North Wales Police spokesperson said: We were called shortly after 8am today to reports of a road traffic collision on the B5129 Saltney Ferry, involving a cyclist and a van.

Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly before 8:00am this morning, 06 October, to reports of a road traffic collision in Broughton in Flintshire.”

“We deployed a rapid response vehicle and an emergency ambulance.”

“One patient was conveyed to Countess of Chester Hospital for further treatment”

