Posted: Mon 15th Aug 2022

Updated: Mon 15th Aug

Cyclist airlifted to hospital following collision in Hawarden on Saturday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have said an investigation into a road traffic collision which saw a cyclist airlifted to hospital remains ongoing.

The incident happened just after 10am on the B5125 which runs between Broughton and Hawarden

Police closed the road between the Manor Lane roundabout and Rake Lane for several hours while emergency services dealt with the collision.

An air ambulance was spotted landing at the scene, it transported the injured person to University Hospital Aintree.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said “We were called on Saturday, 14 August at 10:06am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and cyclist on the B5125, Hawarden.

“We sent three emergency ambulances to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance. One person was transported by air to University Hospital Aintree for further treatment.”

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.11am on Saturday morning reporting an road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a motor vehicle on the B5125 Hawarden.”

“Officers attended and the road was closed whilst colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Helimed attended.”

“Our investigation into this incident is still ongoing.”

    Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


