Crackdown on shop theft launched in Flintshire

Police have launched Operation Bastion in response to a recent increase in retail crime across North Flintshire.

The operation will involve targeted patrols, increased police visibility and collaboration with local businesses, including support from the Cheshire West and North Wales Business Crime partnership.

Sergeant Dave Smith from North Wales Police said, “We’ve seen an increase in retail crime in recent weeks. We’re finding that in most cases, offenders are either professional shoplifters or young people stealing for entertainment, and this won’t be tolerated. We will take positive action against those committing crime.”

The operation will cover key retail areas across North Flintshire and aims to reassure businesses and deter criminal activity through a visible police presence.