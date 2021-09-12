Covid testing rules for people returning to Wales from abroad to change

A wider choice of test providers will be available for people returning to Wales from overseas to book PCR tests from 21 September, Health Minister Eluned Morgan confirmed today.

A ban on travellers using private Covid tests when returning from abroad had been in place in Wales.

Rules stated that travellers from Wales should use NHS tests, costing £68 each, when going overseas or face a £1,000 fine.

The rule change comes as new standards and spot checks are being introduced, which will help to address long-standing concerns and issues about the market for PCR tests for all travellers returning to the UK.

The Competitions and Market Authority (CMA) has also made a series of recommendations to the UK Government to further improve the travel testing market.

All travellers returning to the UK from overseas must take PCR tests on their return home to help identify any new cases of coronavirus and prevent its onward spread. Until now, these must be NHS tests for Welsh residents – people living in other parts of the UK have had a wider choice of test provider.

But concerns have been raised about issues with some of the private test providers, including inaccurate and misleading advertised prices, slow delivery and processing of tests and results not flowing into Welsh systems.

New legislative standards for private test providers will come into force from 21 September. They will include ensuring that test results and genomic sequencing – which is used to identify any new variants – are processed and reported quickly and within a comparable time period to NHS tests.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“Given the new regulations and the impact on standards for private tests, we will make changes to the rules to enable people travelling to Wales to book tests with private sector providers, if they wish. NHS tests will also continue to be available to book.

“These changes will come into effect from 21 September to coincide with the new standards coming into force in England.

“I welcome the progress that has been made in addressing the significant concerns we have raised with UK Government, especially with the introduction of new regulatory standards on 21 September. I also expect further improvements following the publication of the CMA report and acceptance of the recommendations to further improve outcomes.

“It’s important to remember that coronavirus is still with us, and our advice continues to be that people should avoid all non-essential international travel.”