Countess of Chester closes 40th anniversary year by honouring long-serving staff

The Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has marked the end of its 40th anniversary year with a tribute to staff who have dedicated decades to the hospital.

This week’s Long Service Awards celebrated employees with 25 and 40 years of service, including Graham Pemberton, who began his career as a porter in 1996 and now works as a Compliance & Analytics Officer.

Reflecting on his time at the Trust, Graham Pemberton said: “When I joined the Countess, I had no idea what path my career would take, but it marked the beginning of a long and rewarding career within Facilities. I’ve had the chance to take on new responsibilities, work with amazing colleagues across the Trust, and grow with every step. There have been challenges along the way, but also countless moments that I’ve found deeply rewarding. I’m looking forward to what’s next with this fantastic team and the continued opportunity to contribute to the Trust’s future.”

The hospital, officially named on 30 May 1984, has used the anniversary year to celebrate progress across patient care, staff wellbeing, infrastructure, and research.

Patient services have seen improvements including higher maternity care satisfaction ratings, reintroduced parent education classes, and the expansion of liver cancer screening. A new ‘one-stop’ Urology clinic now delivers more efficient appointments, while innovations like Trans-Nasal Endoscopy and the region’s first ™Sentio hearing implant have been introduced. Cancer and diagnostic treatment waiting times have also decreased.

The Trust’s investment in staff wellbeing was reflected in its highest staff survey participation in a decade, with improvements noted in inclusivity and feeling valued. A new Wellbeing Hub opened this year, and several departments received national recognition or accreditation.

Research has also expanded, with the launch of a Clinical Research Unit and mobile research bus. The Chester-based NHS Milk Bank, the largest in England, was shortlisted for national awards and introduced new bereavement and education tools.

Vicky Wilson, Interim Chief People Officer, said: “Closing our 40th anniversary year with the Long Service Awards is a wonderful way to honour those whose decades of dedication have shaped our main hospital – the Countess of Chester Hospital – to what it is today. Their commitment is at the heart of everything we do. By investing in our people, we’re not only recognising their dedication but acknowledging the role they have and continue to play in providing a service that local people can be proud of, especially as we look towards a brighter future.”

The Trust is now preparing to open a new Women and Children’s Building this summer, followed by a £7.5 million Emergency Department upgrade to enhance urgent care.