Council set to launch consultation on plans to upgrade Aston Hill footpath

Flintshire Council set to launch a consultation on plans to upgrade the footpath next to the A494 at Aston Hill.

The council has said it’s been successful in a bid to get Welsh government funding to improve the path for the “benefit both pedestrians and cyclists.”

The proposals will include footway widening, shared pedestrian-cycle facilities, new crossing points, lighting improvements, fencing and improved signage.

Currently, a large section of the pathway has no fencing between pedestrians and vehicles travelling eastbound on the A494 at Aston Hill.

Work to upgrade a 200-metre section of the path from Ewloe roundabout towards Aston Hill was complete by the Welsh government in 2020.

The council says the proposed scheme is “part of a wider integrated transport proposal within the local area” and the consultation will help them provide a ‘tailor made’ scheme.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Councillor Glyn Banks, said:

“I’m pleased that the Welsh Government has awarded us the funding to carry out this much needed work.”

“It will improve and upgrade the existing pedestrian footway between Ewloe Roundabout and Aston Road, turning it into a shared facility for both pedestrians and cyclists.”

“It will also make the area safer by relocating the Old Aston Hill side road crossing point and by removing the localised pinch point at Aston Road.”

“We need your views to help us to provide a ‘tailor made’ scheme that meets the needs of the local community.”

“We want to enhance the footway provision at this location and make our network safer and improve connectivity within the local area.”

The proposals will be posted on the council website when the consultation opens on 16 July, it runs until midnight on 9 August 2021,

A council spokesperson said: “In the current situation, we are unable to hold face-to-face consultation events. ”

“However, we do want to hear what you think about the proposals, so we are asking you to view the proposals online at www.flintshire.gov.uk and search for ‘A494 Aston Hill SUP’ where a short questionnaire has been included for your comments.”

“If you don’t have access to a computer, please call to register your views on: 01352 701234.”