Council decides against environmental impact assessment for 200 home development in Flint

A developer is a step closer to finding out if its plans to build up to 200 homes in Flint will be approved or not.

Housebuilder Watkin Jones wants to develop agricultural land next to Northop Road on the edge of the town.

A previous application to build 145 houses on the land close to Flint High School was submitted by Anwyl in 2018 but was later withdrawn.

In June North Wales-based Watkin Jones held two public consultation events in Flint where plans were put on display.

At the same time, PL Planning acting on behalf of the developer submitted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening opinion request to Flintshire County Council.

This process is a check to see whether a development will need an EIA to proceed and identifies projects that could have a significant impact on the environment.

The council has now responded to the request and has stated that a screening opinion has been deemed not necessary as it “does not meet relevant threshold/criterion.”

In a letter, PL Planning states: “The proposed development covers some 8.6 ha of land situated to the south of Flint, lying west of Northop Road. ”

“It is agricultural land, allocated for residential development in the Flintshire Local Development Plan.”

The LDP is a key development blueprint for Flintshire which sets out where around 7,000 houses could be built in the county over the next decade, it could be ratified by October.

The letter goes on to say: “Rhiwlas and Bod Hyfryd Care Homes lie along the part eastern boundary.”

“The Development would infill between existing development to form a (southerly) extension of the town.”

“Open agricultural land and a group of trees lie to the south/southeast. Beyond Northop Road to the east lies a petrol filling station, Flint High School and agricultural land.”

The letter also states: “Ecology reporting identifies protected species (Badgers, Bats) on site. ”

“The development design includes features to mitigate ecological impacts, such as ponds, hedgerows, trees, and substantial tree belt along the southern boundary plus internal landscaping to integrate the site into its setting.”

“Additional measures ensure the status of badgers (through separation, provision of badger tunnels and corridors), new bat and bird boxes and sensitively chosen planting secure enhanced biodiversity and integration into the site.”

“New habitat along site boundaries, connects features between the site and the wider environment.”

The letter concludes: “No part of the proposed development would be carried out in a ‘sensitive area’ as defined in the EIA Regulations. The proposed development of 200 dwellings is unlikely to have significant environmental effects. Its specific effects are localised and would be mitigated.”