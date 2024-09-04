Council blocks Mold KFC’s extended opening hours plan

Plans to extend the opening hours of a KFC restaurant in Mold have been refused after concerns were raised about the impact on neighbours.

The fast food chain opened a new branch on the site of the former Checkpoint car service centre on Chester Road in December last year.

When planning permission was originally granted, it was subject to a condition for the restaurant to open from 8am until 10pm, seven days a week.

Councillors met today (Wednesday, 4 September) to discuss proposals by Gastronomy Foods UK Limited, which runs the premises, to extend its opening hours until 11pm.

The application was made by the company after it highlighted the branch’s popularity with customers.

However, the change was rejected after local residents said it would add to existing problems such as youths gathering in the KFC car park in vehicles late at night, as well as traffic, noise and odour issues.

Speaking at the start of the meeting, Mold town councillor Sarah Taylor said: “Residents have experienced an increase in vehicles entering the site until late in the evening.

“They have experienced illuminated signs and the headlights of vehicles shining into their properties, and a noticeable increase in litter since opening.

“Whilst mitigations have been put in place to limit noise and odours from the premises, they are still noticeable to those living nearby.

“Despite the fact that the rugby club and cricket club are open later for functions, they do not contribute the increased noise from extraction equipment, ongoing odour issues, increased litter and are located far deeper into the site.

“It is for the above reasons that we object to the request to further extend the opening hours of KFC.”

The proposals were recommended to go ahead by a senior official from Flintshire Council ahead of the planning committee meeting.

Chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said he did not believe the application would have a negative impact on neighbours.

But several councillors spoke out against the plans during the meeting at County Hall in Mold.

Mold east representative Chris Bithell, who is also the council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “I’m quite resentful of the fact they seem to be trying to obtain planning permission by creep as they’ve got permission already to open until 10pm.

“Initially, they wanted to be open until midnight and there was a compromise last time.

“They’re pushing the boundaries all the time and they’ve come back now asking for 11pm.

“I would put a safe bet that in six months’ time they’ll be coming back for 12am or even 1 or 2am. The question that arises is where do we stop.”

The application was rejected almost unanimously at the end of the debate, with one abstention from Buckley Pentrobin councillor Mike Peers.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter