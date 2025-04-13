Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 13th Apr 2025

Connah’s Quay Nomads sack head coach Billy Paynter after poor run

Connah’s Quay Nomads have announced the departure of head coach Billy Paynter, just eight months after appointing him to lead the team through a period of transition.

The decision comes in the wake of Sunday’s home defeat to Barry Town United and a disappointing campaign that saw the club miss out on a top-six finish in Phase One of the Cymru Premier.

Results in Phase Two have also failed to meet expectations.

In a statement, the club thanked Paynter for taking on the challenge during what they described as “a very difficult transitional time” and confirmed a replacement will be named within the next 72 hours.

Paynter, 40, was appointed in August 2024 following a competitive recruitment process that attracted over two dozen candidates from across the UK and Europe.

A former striker with over 500 league appearances and 131 goals, Paynter’s playing career included spells at Port Vale, Leeds United, and Swindon Town. He later moved into coaching, holding roles at Everton’s academy and Port Vale, and most recently managed Runcorn Linnets, guiding them to a second-place finish in the Northern Premier League Division One West.

His time at Nomads was his first senior role in the Cymru Premier.

The club now turns its focus to the upcoming JD Welsh Cup Final in early May — a match that could yet secure a European place for next season.

