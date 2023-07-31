Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 31st Jul 2023

Connah’s Quay fly tipper hit with £300 Fixed Penalty Notice

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire County Council has issued a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) of £300 to an individual for disposing of household waste on the street, violating Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This action followed an investigation by the Council’s Enforcement Officers amid escalating incidents of fly-tipping in the Connah’s Quay area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Dave Hughes, Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and the Regional Transport Strategy, addressed this issue, stating: “The Council receives and investigates around 1,400 fly-tipping reports every year. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Fly-tipping is a criminal activity that poses a serious risk to our environment, human health, wildlife, and farm animals, and it unnecessarily diverts essential teams from frontline waste collections.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The councillor praised the enforcement as an “excellent result” for the council, asserting that such behaviour will not be tolerated. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence, with penalties including fines and even imprisonment.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“These severe measures highlight the seriousness with which local authorities view this offence, which costs taxpayers millions of pounds every year for clean-up operations.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The council is urging residents to dispose of waste responsibly, advising the use of doorstep recycling and waste collection services, or one of the five household recycling centres (HRCs). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For larger amounts of recycling and waste, the council recommends engaging the services of an approved skip hire company or waste disposal contractor. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More information can be found on the Council’s website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[File Photograph] ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Answering the call: Citizens Advice Flintshire seeks volunteers
  • Leaders of crisis-hit North Wales Health Board confident of turnaround, noting ‘tangible green shoots’
  • Appeal for information following fatal collision on the M56 in Cheshire

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Answering the call: Citizens Advice Flintshire seeks volunteers

    News

    Leaders of crisis-hit North Wales Health Board confident of turnaround, noting ‘tangible green shoots’

    News

    Appeal for information following fatal collision on the M56 in Cheshire

    News

    VAT fraudster from Rossett must cough up £1.2m or face longer in jail

    News

    Wrexham to host Tour of Britain stage with Start and Finish on September 4

    News

    RNLI and British Canoeing issue safety advice after rise in paddlesport rescues

    News

    Detectives appeal for information following carjacking in Chester

    News

    Cheshire castle to welcome 10,000 visitors for Britain’s first ever Arenacross festival

    News

    Chester Market introduces ChooseDay offers every Tuesday

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn