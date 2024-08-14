Connah’s Quay: Estyn inspectors praise primary school safe and stimulating environment

A primary school in Connah’s Quay has been commended for providing a “safe and stimulating environment” for pupils following an inspection.

Officials from Welsh education watchdog Estyn visited Golftyn Community Primary School on York Road in June this year.

A report has now been published sharing the inspectors’ findings which praises the level of care provided for youngsters at the school.

They also highlighted how children at the school, which caters for 408 pupils, make good progress in the majority of subjects.

The report states: “Leaders, staff and governors at Golftyn Primary School provide a safe and stimulating environment for pupils.

“They place pupils’ and staff’s well-being, happiness and learning at the heart of the school’s work.

“They pay careful attention to the development of staff to ensure that all embrace the school’s vision and contribute to the strong team ethos.

“Subsequently, staff and pupils are happy and feel valued. Pupils feel a firm sense of pride and belonging to their school and their locality.”

It adds: “Generally, pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. Parents are highly appreciative for the strong, supportive care their children receive.

“Leaders and staff nurture pupils’ personal, social and communication skills well. Pupils’ interactions with adults are courteous and respectful.”

The report shows pupils identified as having additional learning needs make effective progress in their learning.

However, it highlights the teaching of maths as an area requiring improvement, as well as reducing rates of persistent absence.

The inspectors added: “Teachers across the school provide pupils with suitable opportunities to make decisions about their learning.

“However, too often teachers over-direct learning and do not sufficiently challenge pupils, and the pace of teaching is too slow.”

The school will be required to draw up an action plan to address the inspectors’ recommendations.

Estyn said it would work with Flintshire Council to review the school’s progress in these areas.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter