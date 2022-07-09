Connah’s Quay: Brazen thief caught on dashcam breaking into car in broad daylight

Video footage shows the moment a man breaks into a car in broad daylight in Connah’s Quay.

The incident happened outside the Tesco store on Connah’s Quay precinct just before 11.00am on Friday.

The dashcam footage posted on social media shows a dark-coloured Vauxhall Insignia pulling up next to the parked VW Golf.

A passenger wearing baseball cap and face mask gets out of the Vauxhall and attempts to get into the door of the VW.

He then crouches down before attempting to get into the VW again.

At this point, broken glass appears on the floor on the driver’s side and the man slides through the window, head first.

With his legs still dangling out of the side window the car alarm goes off, undeterred he continues with his mission.

After around 25 seconds the man gets out of the VW and jumps back into the Vauxhall which then drives away.

It is not clear if he has taken anything.

Two people can be seen throughout the video calmly watching events unfold.

The video which has been uploaded to You Tube has been viewed nearly 8,000 since Friday.

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for information, a spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.18am today (Friday) reporting that a vehicle had been broken into outside Tesco Express on High Street, Connah’s Quay.’

“Officers attended and our enquiries are ongoing.”

“Anyone with information, or who may have been driving in the area with dashcam, please contact us via our live webchat online or on 101 ref B099303.”