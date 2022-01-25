Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 25th Jan 2022

Updated: Tue 25th Jan

Community groups in Flintshire welcome 2022 with National Lottery grants

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Thanks to National Lottery players, Flintshire City of Sanctuary will extend its support helping Syrian refugees to engage with their local communities.

With £5,000 they will provide activities such as a homework club and a gardening club.   

Liz Litherland, founding member of Flintshire City of Sanctuary who works with the refugees in north-east Wales, said: “Thank you so much for enabling us to support these lovely people asthey seek to settle into our communities, find employment and see dreams for their children’s education come to fruition.”

“The funding will enable us to continue with our important work with the adults and children.” 

Also based in Flintshire, 1125 CIC will use £99,860 over three years to provide disadvantaged and vulnerable young people in the area with a weekly programme of engagement activities, to help raise their self-confidence, improve aspirations and increase social skills.

The project will help integrate young people aged 11-25 into groups, focusing on getting them physically and mentally healthier.

North-East Wales Chinese Women’s Organisation will use its £5,800 grant to promote understanding and harmony amongst communities in north Wales with various activities to combat the rise of hate crime exacerbated by COVID-19, whilst in Denbighshire, Outside Lives Ltd will improve access to the site for people with mobility challenges to engage with wellbeing activities with its £10,000 grant. 

Sarah Bowles, North WalesFunding Officer atThe National Lottery Community Fund, said:“Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes across the UK and last year we gave grants to more than 7,500 projects to support people’s health and wellbeing.

“We knowhowvaluedthese groups’ work is in north Wales and we’re looking forward to seeing yetmorecommunitiesfinding out how National Lotteryfundinghelps to changepeople’s lives.”    

 To find information on applying to The National Lottery Community Fund for funding to help your community thrive, visit tnlcommunityfund.org.ukor call 0300 123 0735. 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Denial of Wales-specific Covid inquiry “no longer tenable”, say Welsh Conservatives

News

Business Wales boost to Welsh economy worth £790m a year by mid 2021

News

Welsh West End stars return to Theatr Clwyd

News

22p a week increase will help save lives on roads, crack down on abuse and put more bobbies on beat, says North Wales PCC

News

Police call on residents to report any “suspicious activity” following reports of drug dealing in parts of Shotton

News

Only a quarter of UK shoppers are ‘savvy’ according to the Mensa Savvy Shopping Test

News

100 drink and drug drivers in Wales involved in collisions during campaign

News

HMRC: Four million still to file ahead of Self Assessment deadline

News

Maternity and Neonatal Champions to improve services across Wales

News





Read 357,825 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn