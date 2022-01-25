Community groups in Flintshire welcome 2022 with National Lottery grants

Thanks to National Lottery players, Flintshire City of Sanctuary will extend its support helping Syrian refugees to engage with their local communities.

With £5,000 they will provide activities such as a homework club and a gardening club.

Liz Litherland, founding member of Flintshire City of Sanctuary who works with the refugees in north-east Wales, said: “Thank you so much for enabling us to support these lovely people as they seek to settle into our communities, find employment and see dreams for their children’s education come to fruition.”

“The funding will enable us to continue with our important work with the adults and children.”

Also based in Flintshire, 1125 CIC will use £99,860 over three years to provide disadvantaged and vulnerable young people in the area with a weekly programme of engagement activities, to help raise their self-confidence, improve aspirations and increase social skills.

The project will help integrate young people aged 11-25 into groups, focusing on getting them physically and mentally healthier.

North-East Wales Chinese Women’s Organisation will use its £5,800 grant to promote understanding and harmony amongst communities in north Wales with various activities to combat the rise of hate crime exacerbated by COVID-19, whilst in Denbighshire, Outside Lives Ltd will improve access to the site for people with mobility challenges to engage with wellbeing activities with its £10,000 grant.

Sarah Bowles, North Wales Funding Officer at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes across the UK and last year we gave grants to more than 7,500 projects to support people’s health and wellbeing.

“We know how valued these groups’ work is in north Wales and we’re looking forward to seeing yet more communities finding out how National Lottery funding helps to change people’s lives.”

To find information on applying to The National Lottery Community Fund for funding to help your community thrive, visit tnlcommunityfund.org.uk or call 0300 123 0735.