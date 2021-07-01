Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 1st Jul 2021

Updated: Thu 1st Jul

Collision causing congestion on A541 and A494 near Mold

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A collision is causing traffic issues on A541 and A494 near Mold this morning.

It’s understood two vehicles have collided at the Wylfa Roundabout.

A section of the A494 at the roundabout is partially blocked.

Traffic is queuing on all approaches to the roundabout.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

‘A541 partially blocked, queueing traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved at A494 (Wylfa roundabout). On the roundabout.”

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

HMRC can help towards the cost of children’s summer holiday activities

News

Study suggests it is common for pet dogs and cats to catch COVID-19 from their owners

News

Assaults on emergency workers – New guidelines to help courts determine how to sentence are now in effect

News

Arriva Buses promotion sees £1 evening single fare launched

News

Flintshire’s summer play schemes gearing up for a safe summer of fun

News

Working from home? People still eligible to claim tax relief

News

Most vulnerable and health care workers in Wales set to be offered third Covid vaccine jab from September

News

Town centre markets in Flintshire suffering due to ‘very serious’ impact of Covid-19

News

Flintshire: Covid case rate in under 25’s rises nearly 150% in a week – people urged to be alert to symptoms

News





Read 388,464 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn