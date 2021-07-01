Collision causing congestion on A541 and A494 near Mold
A collision is causing traffic issues on A541 and A494 near Mold this morning.
It’s understood two vehicles have collided at the Wylfa Roundabout.
A section of the A494 at the roundabout is partially blocked.
Traffic is queuing on all approaches to the roundabout.
Latest traffic report for the area states:
‘A541 partially blocked, queueing traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved at A494 (Wylfa roundabout). On the roundabout.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com